The Richland Lady Raiders played two home contests last week, falling 3-2 to Zion Christian on Tuesday, and suffering a 2-0 district loss to Huntland on Thursday.
The losses drop the Lady Raiders to 3-5 on the season, with Thursday’s loss dropping Richland to 1-4 in District 10-A.
The Lady Raiders are set for two more contests this week — their final home matches of the season. The Lady Raiders are set to host Marshall County on Tuesday before welcoming Culleoka on Thursday.
RAIDERS FALL TO ZION CHRISTIAN
In a rematch of a contest played just a week prior, the Lady Raiders fell behind in the first half and never found their stride in last Tuesday’s defeat.
After a back-and-forth opening 15 minutes, Richland fell behind when Zion Christian’s Ava Corbin put the away team in front with 23:45 remaining in the first half.
From there, Richland had several attacking chances, including a shot from Dakota Childress that just missed the mark for a potential equalizer.
Late in the first half, Corbin and the Eagles struck again, with Corbin rattling a shot off the left post and into the bottom right corner of the net to put the Eagles ahead, 2-0.
Now trailing by a pair, the Lady Raiders rallied for a goal of their own just minutes later, when Jennyka Hewitt’s corner kick landed at the feet of Lillian Mitchell, who blasted a shot into the back of the net with 7:09 left in the half.
With momentum now on their side, the Lady Raiders nearly drew level in the contest late in the first half.
After a missed clearance by the Eagles, Hewitt took possession deep in enemy territory and rifled a shot off the left post. The shot took an unfortunate bounce off of the post, however, and ended up in the arms of Eagles goalkeeper Karis Willems.
The potential equalizing opportunity would be the final effort of the first half from the Lady Raiders, who trailed 2-1 at the break.
The second half saw the teams trade fair amounts of possession, with neither side producing true goal-scoring opportunities.
Richland began to win the possession battle, however, and shots from both Hewitt and Mitchell sailed high.
The match reached a dramatic point midway through the second half, however, when Richland was awarded a penalty kick.
The shot from the penalty spot was saved, but officials awarded a second penalty when the Eagles were whistled for entering the restricted area prior to the kick.
The second attempt from the spot, however, sailed high, keeping Zion ahead in the contest.
Corbin added her third goal of the night with 12:28 left in the contest, pushing the Eagles lead to 3-1.
The Lady Raiders added a last-second goal when a cross from Virginia Witt was bobbled by Willems, and tucked away by Valerie Davila with just 26 seconds left on the clock.
The Eagles maintained possession for the remainder of the contest, however, to secure the victory.
The Lady Raider loss marked a split in the regular-season series between the two sides, with Richland claiming a 4-0 victory versus Zion Christian when the teams met in Columbia on Sept. 7.
RAIDERS STUNG BY HORNETS AT HOME
Richland was blanked for a second time versus a stingy Huntland defense, falling 2-0 to the visitors Thursday night.
The shutout was a duplicate scoreline from the first meeting between the two sides, with Richland falling 2-0 at Huntland on Sept. 2.
Huntland scored a goal in each half on Thursday, with Piper Cox finding the back of the net midway through the first frame. Hazel Reed delivered the assist for the Hornets, who led 1-0 at the break.
Richland had a few attacking chances in the second half, but could not find an equalizing effort.
Huntland put the contest away with roughly 15 minutes remaining, scoring on a goal from Logan McLennan. Reed had yet another assist.
The loss dropped the Lady Raiders to 1-4 in district play, while the Hornets (7-0-1) improved to 5-0 in league contests.
