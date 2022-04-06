Brooklyn Reed’s shutout performance on the mound paved the way for the Richland Lady Raiders to take down district opponent Culleoka 9-0 at Alton Coble Field Monday.
Reed gave up just two hits and recorded 10 strikeouts and the Lady Raider defense steadied after early season struggles to improve to 2-0 in District 10-A with another district matchup scheduled for Friday.
The Lady Raiders remained steady at the plate, as well, scoring five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to pull away from the visiting Lady Warriors.
Senior third baseman Gracie Adams walked and scored to lead off the second inning. Center fielder Ava Shrader reached on a walk and left fielder Callie Hasting hit a single in the bottom of the third with each scoring on an Adams single to put Richland up 3-0 going into the fourth.
All of Richland’s batters scored and only one failed to reach base in the fourth inning. Kristen Garner, Katelynn Bass, Shrader, Hasting and Sydney Shelton all scored. Reed recorded the lone hit of the inning with a single.
Bass singled and and scored Richland’s final run in the fifth inning. While Reed struck out the side in the fifth and punched out her final batter in the bottom of the seventh to secure the win.
Bass was 2-4 at the plate for Richland, hitting two singles and scoring two runs. Gray Teegarden reached on four of her five at bats recording a single and an RBI. Garneer had a single and runs scored. Shrader reached base three times in four at bats, hitting a single and scoring two runs. Hastings reached three times in four trips to the plate with a single and two runs scored. Right fielder Maggie White reached twice, scoring a run and driving in a run. Adams was 1-3 at the plate with two RBIs and a run scored. Shelton reached safely on two at bats and scored run. Reed with 1-3 at the plate with two RBIs.
Reed’s final stat line on the mound was two hits allowed, one walk, one hit batter and 10 strikeouts in seven innings pitched.
Monday’s game was broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and is available for replay on the Mixlr app by searching PCL or Richland.
At 2-0 in district play, Richland’s home game against Wayne County was rained out Tuesday. The Lady Raiders are scheduled to host Santa Fe Friday at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.