The Richland High School softball team pulled within one game of a district championship with two mercy rule victories over District 10-A competition.
The Lady Raiders won 15-0 in three innings against Santa Fe to open the tournament before routing Mt. Pleasant 15-2 in the winner’s bracket.
RHS now awaits the winner of Mt. Pleasant and Culleoka in the championship Thursday. Richland needs to win just one of two potential games that day to take the championship in the double elimination tournament. The Lady Raiders have yet to drop a district game this season with an 8-0 record versus 10-A foes.
Richland 15
Santa Fe 0
Pitcher Brooklyn Reed allowed just one hit and one walk in a three-inning shutout against Santa Fe in a game that spanned two days due to inclement weather.
The Lady Raiders took an 11-0 lead Friday before a storm rolled in to tournament host, Mt. Pleasant. The game was postponed until the next day when RHS completed the run rule victory. Reed struck out four batters en route to picking up the win in the circle.
Seven of the first nine Lady Raider batters picked up base hits including a double by Gray Teegarden in a five-run first inning. RHS added a six-run second inning including a two-run homer off the bat of Rachel Rich to push the lead to 11-0.
The following day, RHS added four runs in the third to end the game on walk-off sac fly from Deanna Smith that scored Gracie Adams.
Rich finished 2-for-3 with a homer and two runs. Teegarden was 3-for-3 with a double and a run. Allie Garner singled, walked and scored twice. Halle Braden finished 3-for-3 with a game-high three runs. Kristen Garner also added three runs with a 2-for-2 performance with a walk. Adams chipped in three runs, finishing 2-for-2 with a double and a walk. Reed was 2-for-2 with a walk and a run. Maggie White was 2-for-2 with a walk.
Richland 15
Mt. Pleasant 2
The Lady Raiders took down host Mt. Pleasant 15-2 Monday in the winner’s bracket to advance to the championship.
Brooklyn Reed once again picked up a complete game victory in the circle, allowing eight hits, one walk and striking out six in five innings. RHS committed three errors in the first two innings, leading to one bases loaded jam for Reed, but the right-hander struck out the final two batters to end the threat.
At the plate, Richland scored in every inning starting with a three-run first in which Gracie Adams capped the rally with an RBI base hit for a 3-0 lead. In the second, Gray Teegarden’s RBI double helped kick off a five-run inning to push the lead to 8-0. Adams chipped in a bases clearing, three-run double in the third as RHS took a 13-1 lead before Rachel Rich closed the scoring with a two-run single after Teegarden and Allie Garner had doubled to open the inning.
Teegarden finished 3-for-3 with a triple and two doubles to score three runs. Deanna Smith finished 2-for-4 with two runs. Allie Garner was 3-for-4 with a double and three runs. Rich finished 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs. Sydney Shelton singled and scored. Kristen Garner finished 4-for-4 with two runs. Adams was 3-for-4 with a double and a run. Reed singled and walked. Maggie White singled, walked and scored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.