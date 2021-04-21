The Richland High School softball team improved to 2-0 in district play April 13 with a 10-0 win over Santa Fe in five innings.
Starting pitcher Brooklyn Reed allowed four hits in four shutout innings, striking out five batters including three-straight in the second inning.
The first inning was a 1-2-3 frame for Reed, but ended with a scare when shortstop Deanna Smith and outfielder Rachel Rich collided on a shallow fly ball. Smith was shaken up on the play and walked off the field under her own strength, but was unable to return.
The Lady Raiders did not pick up a hit in the bottom of the first but drew four walks with Gray Teegarden scoring the first run for a 1-0 advantage.
After Reed allowed back-to-back base hits in the second, she promptly struck out three-in-a-row to preserve the lead.
The Lady Raiders’ bats came to life in the bottom of the second with Teegarden, Allie Garner and Rich hitting three-straight extra-base hits. RHS led 5-0 before adding five more runs in the following inning as Garner cleared the bases with her second-straight double.
Reed added two more strikeouts, and freshman Ava Shrader threw a scoreless fifth to finish out the win by mercy rule.
Maggie White singled and walked twice, scoring two runs after entering for Smith in the first. Teegarden doubled and walked twice, scoring a game-high three runs. Garner finished 2-for-3 with two doubles and two runs. Rich doubled and walked, scoring a run. Halle Braden doubled and singled, driving in multiple runs. Kristen Garner and Callie Hasting both singled and scored.
RHS was scheduled to play Culleoka yesterday (Tuesday) at home before hosting Mt. Pleasant Thursday. With two wins, the Lady Raiders would clinch at least a share of the district title.
