Shelby Higgins hoists a 3-point attempt in the second half of last Saturday’s Lady Raider victory at East Robertson. Higgins and the Lady Raiders finished the regular season with a 19-6 record. Photo courtesy of Mary Austin Modic
With a runner-up finish in District 10-A already in hand, the Richland girls’ basketball team used the final week of the regular season to play two quality non-district foes.
The Lady Raiders (19-6) suffered a 66-32 loss at Class AA Loretto Thursday, but rebounded for a 48-30 victory at East Robertson Saturday.
Both ballgames were broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be accessed by downloading the Mixlr app and searching “PCL Richland.”
The games were stiff tests for the Lady Raiders, who begin District 10-A tournament play this week. Richland will serve as the host for the six-team tournament, which begins Wednesday.
The Lady Raiders will meet either Hampshire or Collinwood inside Dwight Clark Gymnasium tonight (Wednesday) at 6 p.m.
Win or lose, the Lady Raiders will play again Friday in either the championship game or consolation matchup.
The Lady Raiders are also already ensured of a berth in next week’s Region 5-A tournament.
Richland 48
East Robertson 30
The Richland girls’ basketball team closed out its regular season in style with an 18-point road win.
The game started off on a sluggish note as Richland trailed early in the first quarter. But once the Lady Raiders found their rhythm, they never looked back and eventually held a 10-6 edge after the first.
The Lady Raider defense did more of the same in the second quarter and their offense continued to do just enough as their lead increased to 9 at the break at
23-12.
The third quarter was an unusual one as Richland maintained control in the first few minutes, but East Robertson found a quick spark of offense and slashed the RHS lead down to just 2.
Richland recovered just enough to push its lead back to 33-26 after three.
Fatigued and in foul trouble, East Robertson’s comeback bid was swiftly denied by the Lady Raiders, who closed the game on a 20-4 run to pull away for the victory.
Freshman Bailey Blair was the offensive hero for Richland, pouring in 16 points and swishing home four of the six Lady Raider 3-pointers on the night.
Blair connected on three triples in the first half and then scored five straight points to close the third quarter. Blair also added 2 fourth quarter points from the free throw line.
Sophomore Shelby Higgins tossed in 12 for the Lady Raiders and fellow sophomore Katelyn Bass added 8
points.
Ida Bernard led East Robertson with 11 points. No other East Robertson played had more than 5.
Loretto 66
Richland 32
The Richland High School girls’ basketball team struggled amidst a hostile environment Thursday night, falling at Loretto 66-32.
The Lady Raiders had an uncharacteristically poor shooting night, especially from beyond the arc, while Libby Sanders and the Lady Mustangs rarely missed in the opening half.
Sanders scored 14 of her team’s first 19 points in the opening quarter, sinking four 3-point baskets from virtually the same position on the wing. Richland trailed just 14-10 midway through the first frame, but Loretto’s physical presence in the post via Ally Weathers and Laney Weathers helped the home team to a 38-17 lead at intermission.
Loretto captured its 18th win of the 2022-23 campaign in the final game of the regular season, holding RHS to its second-lowest scoring total this year.
Gracie Braden and Kristen Garner led RHS with 7 points apiece. Shelby Higgins added 6 on a pair of shots from beyond the arc. Bailey Blair scored 5. Katelyn Bass, Danica Bridgers and Katie Garner each chipped in 2 points, and Sissy Randolph
had 1.
For Loretto, Sanders led all scorers with 19 points. Ally Weathers (14) and Laney Weathers (11) also ended up with double-digit scoring performances.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.