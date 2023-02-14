With a runner-up finish in District 10-A already in hand, the Richland girls’ basketball team used the final week of the regular season to play two quality non-district foes.

The Lady Raiders (19-6) suffered a 66-32 loss at Class AA Loretto Thursday, but rebounded for a 48-30 victory at East Robertson Saturday.

DSC_0087 web.jpg

Shelby Higgins hoists a 3-point attempt in the second half of last Saturday’s Lady Raider victory at East Robertson. Higgins and the Lady Raiders finished the regular season with a 19-6 record.   Photo courtesy of Mary Austin Modic

