The Lady Raiders fell in the region semifinals to Jo Byrns 58-53, ending their season just two wins shy of the state tournament.
Richland (17-6) won its fifth-straight district tournament championship this season and boasted an 11-game winning streak.
However, the team was unable to overcome the No. 8 Lady Devils, despite an inspired effort from star senior Jesse Jennings.
Jennings closes her Lady Raider career with more than 2,300 career points and was a four-year starter along with fellow senior Allie Garner.
Richland 71
Santa Fe 26
The Lady Raiders overcame a slow start to post their largest victory of the season in the district semifinals against Santa Fe February 23.
RHS turned the ball over on its first possession and struggled with shots inside the paint early, missing multiple lay up opportunities. Richland failed to score on each of its first seven possessions. Once the Lady Raiders did score, however, they never stopped.
Gracie Braden opened the scoring at the five minute mark in the first quarter when she picked the pocket of a Lady Wildcat player and went coast to coast for a lay in. Transition baskets and a quick offensive pace were the story of the first half for RHS with the team opening the second quarter on a 13-1 run and closing it on a 12-0 run. The game had been tied 8-8 at the end of the first quarter, but Richland outscored the fourth seed 33-9 in the second quarter.
That 12-0 run to end the second quarter ballooned to a 24-0 run before Santa Fe finally scored again after nearly eight minutes of game action with 3:09 remaining in the third. By this point, Richland led by 36 points, and the home team was well on its way to a blowout victory.
Kristen Garner led all scorers for RHS with 20 points including four 3-point baskets. Jesse Jennings added 12, while Gracie Braden and Allie Garner each scored 11. Shelby Higgins finished with five points. Gracie Adams scored four. Katie Garner and senior Emily Russell each chipped in three points. Ava Shrader contributed two points.
Elise Adkinson was the lone Santa Fe player in double figures. The Lady Wildcats did not score in double digits in any of the four quarters and were outscored 63-18 over the final three quarters.
Richland 55
Hampshire 38
Richland defeated Hampshire, its top district rival, for a third time this season with a 55-38 home victory for the district tournament championship.
The tournament championship was the Lady Raiders’ fifth-straight, while the team has earned four regular season championships during that time frame.
The game was a defensive affair with a combined 41 free throw attempts between the clubs. RHS held the opponent to just 16 points in the first half to lead 30-16 at halftime.
Jesse Jennings scored nearly half her team’s points with 26 over the course of the night including a 7-of-10 performance at the free throw line. Her team finished 16-of-27 overall.
Gracie Braden finished second on her team with 10 points. Allie Garner added six points. Katie Garner and Kristen Garner each chipped in five points. Danica Bridgers, Shelby Higgins and Halle Braden each added a free throw.
Karlee Rowland carried the day for Hampshire with 16 points.
Richland 51
East Robertson 41
The winless East Robertson Lady Indians appeared set on ensuring the most physical game possible in the opening round of the region tournament.
The gameplan proved to be an effective one as the Lady Raiders came away with a 51-41 victory, but experienced an inconsistent offensive night.
Richland finished with the team’s second fewest points scored since the new year with the only lower tally coming against No. 2 Summertown. East Robertson committed 27 fouls and had three starters foul out by the end of the contest.
Richland shot 36 free throws, knocking down 25 of those shots. Jesse Jennings scored 31 of her team’s 51 points including a 17-of-20 free throw shooting performance. Jennings also surpassed 500 points for a third-straight season.
In the final quarter, East Robertson appeared to be ready to complete a comeback to potentially pull off an improbable upset. The Lady Indians pulled within 39-36 with Jennings serving as the team’s only real scoring option over much of the second half. However, Jennings found Allie Garner on a pass with the senior post scoring the basket and drawing the foul. The play fouled out an East Robertson starter and increased the lead to six points after the made free throw with a just over three minutes remaining.
Richland made a defensive stop on the following possession, and East Robertson was forced to begin fouling. Halle Braden knocked down a pair of crucial free throws, and Richland survived to advance to the region semifinals.
The Lady Raiders made only 12 baskets in the contest with Jennings accounting for seven of those. Kristen Garner scored nine points including a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter. Allie Garner added seven. Shelby Higgins chipped in two points.
Richland 53
Jo Byrns 58
Jesse Jennings scored at the basket early and often in a March 1 region semifinal matchup with Jo Byrns, but Richland’s jump shooting was not up to par in the home loss.
Jennings began beating the opponent to the basket in the opening half, drawing fouls regularly and causing Jo Byrns star Brooke Dowlen to pick up her third foul early in the second quarter. With the team in foul trouble, the Lady Devils began giving only token resistance to Jennings’ drives.
On defense, RHS lost track of Dowlen on three key perimeter shots in the second quarter as the Lady Devils pushed their lead to as many as nine points. Richland meanwhile hit two 3-pointers in the contest, but missed at least 10 more on a difficult shooting night.
Richland pulled within four late in the third quarter, but towering Jo Byrns post Reese Payne beat the buzzer with a baseline jumper to increase the lead back to eight.
Jennings took over the contest in the final eight minutes of her career. She scored a basket and the foul, stole the ball and drove for score and then scored the basket while being fouled again on three-straight possessions to pull her team within a single basket.
In between those final two possessions, though, Dowlen broke free for another smooth 3-pointer, a trend in the final quarter as defensive lapses kept Richland from ever tying the game despite the offensive heroics.
Jo Byrns’ Ashlen Bryant fouled out on an illegal screen, and Dowlen picked up her fourth foul midway through the quarter, but Richland missed a pair of key free throws that could have potentially changed the outcome.
Jennings finished with a game-high 33 points, ending her senior season as the Class A leading scorer. Allie Garner added seven points. Shelby Higgins chipped in five points. Katie Garner and Kristen Garner each scored four.
Dowlen finished with 21 for Jo Byrns. Payne added 14.
