The Richland Lady Raiders soccer team has proven itself formidable at every level of the pitch as the midpoint of the season nears.
Through six games, the squad boasts a plus-16 goal differential, powered by a playmaking offense that tends to generate goals by penetrating opposing defenses exteriorly with notable speed and foot-skill on the edges. Defensively, the Lady Raiders have boasted a shutout in each of the team’s four wins, collectively outscoring opponents 21-0 in those games.
Richland 4
Hickman County 0
The Lady Raiders traveled to Centerville and logged an astonishing 76 shots in a 4-0 win over district foe Hickman County.
Grayson Bailey scored in the ninth minute before tallying a second in the latter half. Seniors Jesse Jennings and Lexy Waldran also found the back of the net. Goalkeeper Sydney Shelton logged 11 saves on her way to a clean sheet.
Richland 0
Fairview 5
Fairview got the better of Richland in a 5-0 loss in which the Lady Raiders tallied 24 shots but failed to ever add to the scoresheet.
Shelton again accounted for double digit saves, this time recording 14 in the losing effort.
Richland 9
Wayne County 0
Wayne County found itself on the unfortunate end of an offensive onslaught as Richland celebrated its senior night in a 9-0 mercy rule victory.
Bailey got the scoring started in the fourth minute with a right-footed shot to the bottom left corner. Shortly thereafter, Waldran was the first of all five Richland seniors to score on the night, logging a rapid hat trick in just 10 minutes by way of assists from Dakota Childress and Bailey. The team took a 4-0 lead into halftime. Senior Taylor Childress scored off a Jennings assist to start the second half before Bailey scored again on a cross near the corner flag that snuck its way into the side netting. Seniors Sabrie Perkins, usual star center-back Sydney McClure, and center midfielder Jennings tallied goals in succession to round out Tuesday night’s joyous affair. Shelton and fellow sophomore goalkeeper Allie Sands generated four saves apiece in the shutout.
Richland 3
Culleoka 0
The Lady Raiders got their shot at a rematch versus district rival Culleoka, whom they drew with 2-2 in the first game of the season. The mesh period from the first game to the second proved pivotal, as Richland dominated Culleoka end-to-end this go-around. Bailey scored in the 13th minute with a powerful left-footed shot assisted by Waldran; then Bailey doubled the lead after stealing the ball in the midfield and again finding the net. Promising freshman Gabbi Alsup chipped the keeper to close the half, and eventually the game, 3-0 in favor of Richland. Sands totaled 16 saves in the win.
