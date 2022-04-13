Richland’s softball team pitched a shutout on Monday and then cranked 17 runs on Friday to pick up two District 10-A victories last week.
Richland 17
Wayne County 1
(3 innings)
The Lady Raiders closed their week in style, hammering out 17 runs in the very first inning of play en route to a game that was halted after just two full innings.
Richland actually fell behind in the contest when Santa Fe put together three consecutive two-out hits in the top of the first, plating its lone run of the ballgame.
But the lead would be more than short lived, as Richland sent 21 batters to the plate in the bottom of the first, scoring 17 runs before the first had concluded.
Richland leadoff hitter Gray Teegarden stroked a double to deep center to start the frame and came around to score on the very next at-bat. Kristen Garner struck out, but a passed ball allowed Garner to reach first and Teegarden to cruise home for the early run.
Richland poured on the pressure, capitalizing on eight walks in the first.
Teegarden scored three times in the first, and every Richland batter scored on their first trip through the lineup, with Santa Fe not recording an out until the score was already 13-1.
The 16-run lead was obviously more than enough for starting pitcher Brooklyn Reed, who struck out three batters in two innings of work. Ava Shrader struck out two batters in an inning of relief in the third.
Playing in bitter cold and windy conditions, the game was officially called heading into the bottom of the third, giving Richland its third district win of the season.
Richland 9
Culleoka 0
Brooklyn Reed’s shutout performance on the mound paved the way for the Richland Lady Raiders to take down district opponent Culleoka 9-0 at Alton Coble Field last Monday.
Reed gave up just two hits and recorded 10 strikeouts and the Lady Raider defense steadied after early season struggles to improve to 2-0 in District 10-A.
The Lady Raiders remained steady at the plate, as well, scoring five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to pull away from the visiting Lady Warriors.
Senior third baseman Gracie Adams walked and scored to lead off the second inning. Center fielder Ava Shrader reached on a walk and left fielder Callie Hasting hit a single in the bottom of the third with each scoring on an Adams single to put Richland up 3-0 going into the fourth.
All of Richland’s batters scored and only one failed to reach base in the fourth inning. Kristen Garner, Katelyn Bass, Shrader, Hasting and Sydney Shelton all scored. Reed recorded the lone hit of the inning with a single.
Bass singled and scored Richland’s final run in the fifth inning. While Reed struck out the side in the fifth and punched out her final batter in the bottom of the seventh to secure the win.
Bass was 2-4 at the plate for Richland, hitting two singles and scoring two runs. Gray Teegarden reached on four of her five at bats recording a single and an RBI. Garner had a single and runs scored. Shrader reached base three times in four at bats, hitting a single and scoring two runs. Hastings reached three times in four trips to the plate with a single and two runs scored. Right fielder Maggie White reached twice, scoring a run and driving in a run. Adams was 1-3 at the plate with two RBIs and a run scored. Shelton reached safely on two at bats and scored run. Reed with 1-3 at the plate with two RBIs.
Reed’s final stat line on the mound was two hits allowed, one walk, one hit batter and 10 strikeouts in seven innings pitched.
