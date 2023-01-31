The Lady Raiders took sole possession of second place in District 10-A with a 65-47 road win over Collinwood Friday night.
RHS and Collinwood entered the night tied at 4-2 in district play. While the Lady Raiders got off to a hot start offensively, the Trojanettes rattled home seven 3-pointers in the first half to lead by one at the break.
But it was the Lady Raiders who could not miss from beyond the arc in the final two quarters. Richland ended the night with 11 shots from downtown including five by Shelby Higgins and four from Katie Garner.
Higgins tied for a game-high with 19 points. Katie Garner scored 16. Gracie Braden added 13. Kristen Garner chipped in 8 points and a game-high in rebounds. Bailey Blair scored 6, and Katelyn Bass had 3.
One of the biggest stories of the night was foul trouble for both teams leading to several RHS players being forced to spend extended time on the bench. Collinwood star Alyssa Gray also struggled with foul trouble, sitting most of the third period when the Lady Raiders made their run.
Danlee Bray led Collinwood with 19 points including five 3-pointers.
