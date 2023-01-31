Braden Layup Attempt web.jpg

Lady Raider point guard Gracie Braden absorbs contact and looks to finish at the hoop in Richland’s win versus Culleoka earlier this season.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen

The Lady Raiders took sole possession of second place in District 10-A with a 65-47 road win over Collinwood Friday night. 

RHS and Collinwood entered the night tied at 4-2 in district play. While the Lady Raiders got off to a hot start offensively, the Trojanettes rattled home seven 3-pointers in the first half to lead by one at the break. 

RHS sophomore Shelby Higgins blows by a defender in the Lady Raiders home win versus Culleoka earlier this season.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen

