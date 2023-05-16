IMG_5173.JPG

Richland junior Ava Shrader digs in at the plate during a Lady Raider contest earlier this season. Shrader and the Lady Raiders suffered a 5-4 loss to Eagleville Monday night in the Region 5-A semifinals.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen

The Richland softball team was three outs away from knocking off the defending Class A state champs, but suffered a heartbreaking 5-4 loss to Eagleville in the Region 5-A semifinals last night.

The loss brought an abrupt and painful end to an otherwise stellar season for the Lady Raiders (22-6). The loss denied RHS’ quest for a berth in the region title game for the first time since 2014.

