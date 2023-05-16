The Richland softball team was three outs away from knocking off the defending Class A state champs, but suffered a heartbreaking 5-4 loss to Eagleville in the Region 5-A semifinals last night.
The loss brought an abrupt and painful end to an otherwise stellar season for the Lady Raiders (22-6). The loss denied RHS’ quest for a berth in the region title game for the first time since 2014.
Eagleville (18-6) advanced to meet Wayne County in Wednesday’s region championship game.
In a matchup of two of the best pitchers in all of Class A, Eagleville struck first for two runs in the bottom of the second off Lady Raider ace Ava Shrader.
The two runs would be all Shrader surrendered until the seventh, however, as the junior began to overpower the talented Lady Eagle lineup. Between the second and sixth innings, Shrader faced just two batters over the minimum.
Richland. meanwhile, struggled in the early part of the game versus Lady Eagle ace Addisyn Linton. The Lady Raiders had runners in scoring position on the southpaw in four of the first five innings.
Linton, who suffered a notable hand injury weeks ago, was able to weave in and out danger as RHS left eight runners stranded in the first five frames.
But in the sixth, the Lady Raiders finally cracked the code on the Lady Eagle standout and broke for all four of its runs.
Bailey Blair led off the frame with a single up the middle and Callie Hasting drove her home with a one-out single to deep right field.
Kristen Garner and Katie Garner both reached base as the Lady Raiders loaded the bases down 2-1.
Two-hole hitter Katelyn Bass stepped to the plate and ripped a single to left to send Hasting home and tie the game.
And then Shrader helped her own cause as she slashed a single to left-center that plated two more for the Lady Raiders.
RHS threatened to add more runs versus a rattled Lady Eagle squad, but Gracie Braden flied out to right and Bass was thrown out running to third.
Shrader then promptly notched three quick outs in the sixth.
With the Lady Raiders up two, Maggie White led off the seventh with a single but was left stranded at second.
Thus the stage was set for Shrader to record the final three outs for RHS.
Instead, the Lady Eagles led off with two quick singles. Shrader issued a walk to load the bases versus eight-hole hitter Bella Bain.
Piper Gardner stepped to the plate and cranked a single to deep left field sending both Ashtyn Waker and Abby Stokes home. Eagleville attempted to win the game right there, but Bain was gunned down at the plate for the first out of the inning.
Gardner never stopped running and moved from first to third as RHS made the relay home.
RHS head coach Annette Edwards opted to intentionally walk Linton and Emmaline Whitt to load the bases and set up a force out at any base or a potential inning-ending double play.
But Eagleville’s Brinli Bain ended the game just one batter later as she stroked a single to deep left field. Katie Garner made a running attempt to catch and throw out Gardner at the plate, but dropped the catch as Eagleville picked up the victory.
Shrader ended the night with five earned runs in a hard-luck loss in the circle. The junior struck out four batters.
Eagleville’s sophomore ace Linton struck out nine and hung on for the victory.
Katie Garner was one of Richland’s offensive heroes as the senior reached base in 3-of-4 appearances and scored the final run of the night for RHS.
Bass and Shrader combined to go just 2-of-7 at the plate, but drove in three of the four Lady Raider runs.
Braden, White, Blair and Hasting all finished with one hit apiece.
Whitt led the Lady Eagles with a 2-for-3 performance at the plate. She had an RBI single in the first and then a one-out double in the second.
