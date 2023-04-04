Even Southeastern Conference commits need a lift sometimes.
As Columbia Central junior Saviya Morgan struggled through a tough night offensively, her Lady Lion teammates picked her up to help deliver a 4-0 victory last night against visiting Richland.
“It doesn’t happen often,” Central coach Jon McDonald said after Morgan – set to sign with the University of Tennessee as a member of its 2024 recruiting class – went 1-for 3 and stranded five baserunners. “But that’s why it’s a team game. When one’s not hitting, others do.”
Those ‘others’ Monday night were catcher Addison Maurer and rightfielder Gabby Bolton. Maurer’s solo home run in the fifth inning extended the Lady Lions’ 1-0 lead, and Bolton’s two-run single an inning later provided some insurance for Bailey Lovell in the circle.
“Last year, we went as Saviya went,” McDonald said after Central improved to 9-3 on the season despite scoring less than half its nine-run average. “If she had a great game, we had a great game.
“I think they realize we have enough people in our lineup, and on our bench, that we can still get it done if she struggles.”
And to be fair, ‘struggle’ is relative. Morgan got Columbia Central on the scoreboard in its opening at-bat as she drew a walk from Richland’s Bailey Blair, stole second base and scored on a two-base throwing error. Her one hit on the night came on a bunt single in the sixth, before she scored along with Abby McMeen on Bolton’s base hit.
But it wasn’t the performance she or her teammates have come to expect.
“It’s very frustrating,” Morgan said. “There’s a lot more pressure than last year. I have to get on, I have to do ‘this’. I’m way more stressed out.
“I wasn’t reading my defenses correctly. When I needed to bunt, I wasn’t bunting. When I needed to hit to score some runners, I wasn’t hitting it where I needed to.”
And at the top of the order, Morgan is the tone-setter for Central.
“If she doesn’t get on in the first, it sets the mood,” said Maurer, who wenf 4-for-4 out of the No. 3 spot in the batting order against the Lady Raiders (10-3). “If she does, I’m like, I can bring her in.”
Maurer had half of the Lady Lions’ eight hits – including the dramatic homer that bounced off the top of the fence before going out.
“I kinda had an ‘oh, crap’ moment,” the junior said. “I’m just thankful it went out.”
Bolton was hitless in her earlier three at-bats, but came up clutch late in her first appearance in the No. 2 spot.
“It’s very important to be a team, whatever’s on the scoreboard,” Bolton said. “We have to be a team at the moment.”
Columbia Central had scored 10 or more runs in six of its previous 11 games and had scored at least five runs in each of its first 10, before a 10-3 loss at District 12-4A rival Summit on March 30.
“She spun the ball well,” McDonald said regarding Blair. “She got us out on our front foot. We didn’t do a good job of adjusting.”
Richland finished with eight hits off Lovell, but stranded 11 baserunners – much due to the Lady Lions’ outfield defense, with Morgan flanked by Bolton and senior Kiraonte Buchanan.
“We had a couple of balls in left field and center field; those are hits against anybody else,” veteran Lady Raiders coach Annette Edwards said. “A (Class 1A team) against a 4A, that’s a big difference.
“We made some good defensive plays, our pitcher did a good job against them. We kept (Morgan) down.”
Katelyn Bass and Ava Schrader each had a pair of singles for Richland.
