The Richland girls’ basketball team battled fiercely, but dropped two district contests at home last week, falling to Wayne County on Tuesday, Jan. 25, and suffering a 62-58 defeat to Collinwood on Jan. 28.
The losses drop the Lady Raiders to 6-13 on the year, but also put them in a 1-4 mark midway through the District 10-A schedule.
Richland will look to rebound this week, with two contests versus Santa Fe (Feb. 1, Feb. 5) and Hampshire (Feb. 4) on the docket.
All three games can be heard on Pulaski Citizen Live, with pregame coverage beginning 30 minutes prior to tipoff.
Richland Drops Home Tilt to Collinwood
After scoring just 28 points in the first matchup, the Lady Raiders nearly knocked off Collinwood on their home floor last Friday in a 62-58 loss.
Richland improved in virtually every aspect of the game compared to the team’s initial 25-point loss to the Trojanettes, falling down by 10 points early but making adjustments to pull ahead in the second quarter.
After playing man-to-man defense early on, Richland swapped to a 2-3 zone, which helped the team step into quite a few passing lanes for easy steals and also improve a rebounding effort that had been lacking in the first quarter.
It was also an especially strong night for the Garner sisters as Katie and Kristen combined for 33 points, including four shots from beyond the arc.
Richland pulled ahead 33-31 at the break and led by as many as seven points in the second half before the team began to fall cold from the field, missing many of the perimeter shots they had made in the first half.
Collinwood’s A.C. Whitehead drove her team to victory in the second half, scoring at the basket and the free throw line for a game-high 23 points.
Richland refused to go down without a fight in the final minute, though, turning a four-possession deficit into only two by fouling and scoring quickly.
However, the comeback was not to be had as the Lady Raiders fell by four points.
Katie Garner led RHS with 17 points followed by 16 from Kristen Garner. Shelby Higgins scored 12. Danica Bridgers chipped in seven. Katelyn Bass and Bailey Blair finished with three points apiece.
Richland has now been swept by each of the top two teams in the district standings, but has yet to drop a game to the remaining three. A finish in the top half of the standings is still well within reach for the team.
Lady Raiders Fall to Wayne County
In a rematch of a contest played on the road just four days prior, Richland was unsuccessful in a upset bid of District 10-A powerhouse Wayne County, falling 67-41 inside Dwight Clark Gymnasium.
Richland’s slow start from the first meeting continued in the rematch, as the Lady Raiders fell behind 27-3 in the first half.
Wayne County freshman forward Blair Baugus’ hot start propelled the Lady Wildcats with eight early points on her way to a game-high seventeen.
The Lady Raiders trailed by more than 20 at halftime.
“Our defensive intensity was not there in the first half,” Lady Raider head coach Chad Hall said.
In the second half, the Lady Raiders found success with their underclassmen as eighth-grade point guard Bailey Blair and freshman Shelby Higgins warmed up.
Blair had the highlight of the night with a half court three pointer at the end of the third quarter on her way to 12 points, tied for the team lead with Higgins.
The Lady Raiders found a groove in the second half and kept pace with Wayne County, but the early hole was too much to overcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.