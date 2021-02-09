The Richland girls will get a potential preview of a sectional matchup in the final week traveling to Summertown, a team many believe may be the best in the state.
Summertown is 21-3 and ranked second in last week’s Tennessee High School Associated Press rankings. Richland (14-4, 8-0) has meanwhile been on an impressive run of its own with an 11-game winning streak. Summertown will serve as the second top-10 team the Lady Raiders have faced this season after the team suffered a short-handed loss at No. 9 Houston County, 50-41, Nov. 24.
Last week, RHS defeated Hampshire and Cascade on the road, while also taking down Mt. Pleasant at home.
Richland’s road contest this Thursday at Summertown will be its last scheduled game of the regular season.
Richland 53
Hampshire 32
Sophomore Kristen Garner scored a career-high 19 points, and the Lady Raiders won District 10-A outright with a 53-32 road win at Hampshire Feb. 2.
Hampshire was the defending district regular season champion after finishing 7-1 last year. The Lady Hawks swept Santa Fe, Culleoka and Mt. Pleasant for a second-straight season this year, but lost both contests with Richland to finish second.
The teams were tied after one quarter at 8-8. Richland’s suffocating defense allowed its opponent only 12 field goals. Hampshire’s 32 points were tied for a season-low.
Richland pulled out to a 25-14 lead at the break and outscored its opponent in each of the final three quarters. Richland connected on eight 3-point baskets and finished 11-of-16 at the line.
Kristen Garner made four 3-point baskets and was also a perfect 5-of-5 at the free throw line. Jesse Jennings finished second for her team with 14. Katie Garner added 10 points. Shelby Higgins contributed four. Danica Bridgers added a 3-point basket. Gracie Braden contributed two points, and Allie Garner finished with a free throw.
Karlee Rowland was the lone Lady Hawks player to finish in double figures with 11 points.
Richland 60
Mt. Pleasant 27
Richland jumped out to a 20-3 lead after one quarter and trounced the Lady Tigers in the home finale Friday, 60-27.
Jesse Jennings was feeling the perimeter shot, hitting five shots from beyond the arc including four in the third period alone. The senior finished with a game-high 25 points despite scoring in only two of the team’s four quarters. Richland began subbing heavily in the second quarter and regularly rotated the team’s crop of underclassmen throughout. Mt. Pleasant made just eight baskets. Richland meanwhile shot well from the field with 21 baskets, but had one of its worst free throw shooting nights of the season at 10-of-23.
Shelby Higgins finished second for the Lady Raiders with eight points including a perfect 4-of-4 night from the line. Allie Garner chipped in six points. Katie Garner, Halle Braden and Kristen Garner scored five each. Gracie Braden chipped in three points. Ava Shrader finished with two, and Kylee Hall added a free throw.
No Mt. Pleasant players finished in double figures.
