The Richland girls extended the team’s win streak to six games, easily dispatching Mt. Pleasant and Cornersville last week in battles of local rivals.
While once a contest guaranteed to come down to the wire, the Lady Raiders (9-4, 4-0) have since dominated these series over the last few meetings, having dropped no games to either club in more than three years. Richland was scheduled to open the second half of the district schedule yesterday (Tuesday) with a home contest against Santa Fe before traveling to Culleoka Friday.
Richland 72
Mt. Pleasant 49
Jesse Jennings scored a game-high 26 points, and RHS defeated Mt. Pleasant for an 11th-straight time in a 72-49 road victory Jan. 19.
The Lady Raiders led only 32-27 at the break, giving up 19 points on defense in the second quarter. Jennings scored 16 for her squad in the first half, while the second half was carried by the senior post Allie Garner who scored 11 of her 15 of her points after the break. Richland put up 25 points in the third period to push their lead to 18 and cruised to victory.
Richland, a traditionally strong shooting team, experienced a tough night from the line and beyond the arc, hitting just five 3-pointers and shooting 13-of-22 from the stripe. Mt. Pleasant meanwhile made the most of their trips to the line with an 8-of-9 performance.
Rounding out the scorers for Richland, Katie and Kristen Garner each scored 10 points. Gracie Braden added eight, and Shelby Higgins knocked down a 3-point basket.
Richland 65
Cornersville 45
Richland built an insurmountable lead in the first half, but the Lady Bulldogs refused to suffer a blowout in a 65-45 RHS win at Dwight Clark Gymnasium Thursday.
The Lady Raiders led 25-5 after one quarter boasting one of their best 3-point shooting performances of the season, which totaled 11 made perimeter shots before the night was over. RHS led 43-18 at the break behind a balanced scoring effort with six different players connecting on multiple shots in the first half.
Cornersville chipped away at the lead over the final two quarters with several reserves on the floor for Richland. RHS knocked down only seven shots in the second half, four of which came from eighth grade sub Shelby Higgins as her team pulled out another win.
Higgins scored a career-high 17 points with five 3-point baskets, the first time she has led her team in scoring since joining the team. Higgins has now tallied a 3-pointer in all seven of her career high school games with a total 19.
Kristen Garner totaled 15 points including 12 in the first half. Jesse Jennings finished with 12. Katie Garner scored six. Allie Garner and Ava Shrader each scored four. Danica Bridgers chipped in three. Gracie and Halle Braden each contributed two points.
