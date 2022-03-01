The Richland girls’ basketball team saw its season come to an end last Friday in the opening round of the Region 5-A Tournament, falling 62-30 at No. 2 seed Huntland.
The third-seeded Lady Raiders (13-15) played a strong first half, but a third quarter run for the Lady Hornets (25-5) proved to be the difference.
Richland won the turnover battle in the opening half and had its fair share of open looks from beyond the arc. Shelby Higgins and Bailey Blair each connected on 3-pointers early in the first half, but the team then fell cold from distance. The RHS defense was enough to keep it close at the half, trailing just 24-19.
The Lady Hornets opened the third period on a 17-0 run as missed RHS shots began to mount. Blair, an eighth grader, led all scorers with 16 points in the losing effort, but the top-10 Lady Hornets proved too difficult a road test for the Lady Raiders to master.
Higgins finished second on her team with nine points. Katie Garner scored four, and senior Gracie Adams added a free throw in her final career game.
For Huntland, Logan McLennan scored 15 points. Jocy May chipped in 14.
Richland was icy from the floor, shooting just 24 percent on the night. The Lady Raiders were particularly cold from downtown, connecting on just four 3-pointers in 26 attempts.
Huntland, meanwhile, shot 52 percent from the floor and swished home 7-of-15 shots from distance.
The Lady Raiders poor shooting night also led to a lopsided deficit on the boards, with Huntland ripping down 23 defensive rebounds and outrebounding the Lady Raiders by a 34-24 margin.
Huntland also dominated the paint, outscoring Richland 32-6 from inside.
The loss snapped a Lady Raider run of six straight seasons of advancing to at least the region semifinals.
This season also marked the first time in seven years that the Lady Raiders finished with a losing record, however, the future remains bright for a team that started an eighth grader and two freshmen this postseason while also fielding only one senior on the roster.
Next year’s squad is projected to include seven players with starting experience including the return of multi-year starting point guard, Gracie Braden, who missed much of this season due to injury.
