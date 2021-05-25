Richland’s Brooklyn Reed and Houston County’s Haylie Brooks were locked in a pitching duel for the ages as the two softball teams met in the first round of the region tournament last week.
However, the Lady Raiders came up short in 10 innings as the international tiebreak runner came around to score for a 1-0 extra inning victory for the Lady Irish.
Reed allowed just seven hits in 10 innings in the circle, striking out 10 batters and holding Houston County scoreless for the first nine innings. In the 10th, the international tiebreak rule placed a runner on second to begin the inning. A sac fly scored the go-ahead run, but Reed retired the other three batters as her team needed a run in the bottom of the 10th to at least force another
inning.
The Richland bats struggled against Brooks, picking up just four hits and two walks in 10 innings. Brooks struck out 22 batters to pick up the win.
Richland placed two runners on base in the first when Allie Garner singled and Rachel Rich drew a walk, however, a strikeout stranded the runners. The Lady Raiders threatened to score again in the fourth when Rich hit a one-out double only to see back-to-back strikeouts from Brooks once again end the inning.
The fifth inning was the last serious scoring threat from RHS when Reed singled and Maggie White drew a walk with one out. A flyout and a strikeout kept the game scoreless to ensure extra innings. Richland’s last hit of the day came on an infield single by Gray Teegarden in the eighth.
In the bottom of the 10th, RHS sent Kristen Garner to second base as its tiebreak runner, but a line out and two strikeouts ended Richland’s nine-game winning streak which had included a regular season and a postseason district title for the Lady Raiders.
