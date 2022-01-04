Amid players and coaches in and out of the lineup due to illness and injury, the Richland girls’ basketball team won its first game, but dropped the next two in the Richland Christmas Classic, held Dec. 28-30 at Dwight Clark Gymnasium.
The Lady Raiders (5-8) won their opener on Dec. 28 versus Forrest in commanding fashion, racking up a 54-33 victory.
Last Wednesday’s semifinal matchup was a lopsided 55-28 defeat, but the Lady Raiders responded with a narrow 58-54 loss to a strong Clay County squad on Thursday to cap tournament action.
The Lady Raiders were without the direction of head coach Chad Hall, who missed the three-day event due to illness. Several Lady Raider team members also missed time in their two ballgames on Dec. 21 and Dec. 22 leading up to the tournament.
The Lady Raiders also were without the services of senior guard Gracie Braden, who suffered an injury in the loss to Summertown.
Richland will look to regroup immediately with district play, which begins this Friday with a trip to Wayne County. Fans can listen to Friday’s district opener on Pulaski Citizen Live! at PulaskiCitizen.com, beginning at 6 p.m.
Richland Drops Heartbreaker to Clay County
Playing its final game of the holiday tournament, Richland suffered a heartbreaking 58-54 loss to Clay County on Dec. 30.
The Lady Raiders were without senior guard Gracie Braden, who suffered an injury in the previous night’s loss to Summertown. Richland struggled to find its playmaking ability without its top point guard, with only five players scoring buckets in the loss.
Despite Braden’s absence, however, the Lady Raiders held their own against the Lady Bulldogs (10-3), racing out to a 19-11 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Clay County battled back, however, and trimmed the Richland lead to just two at the half, 29-27.
The Lady Bulldogs outscored the Lady Raiders 16-10 in the third quarter, taking control of the contest for the first time all night.
The fourth quarter proved to be a tightly-contested one, with both teams scoring 15 points each and the Lady Raiders falling by four.
Freshman guard Shelby Higgins notched 18 points on the night to lead the Lady Raiders in scoring. Higgins scored nine of her 18 points from beyond the arc, connecting on 3-pointers in every quarter but the second.
Sisters Kristen and Katie Garner tossed in 15 and 11 points each, respectively, to join Higgins in double-figures.
Danica Bridgers was held scoreless in the fourth quarter, but ended the night with eight points for Richland.
Clay County was led by junior forward Briley Burchett, who led all scorers with 27 points.
Lady Raiders Fall to Undefeated Summertown
In its second game of the Christmas Classic, the Lady Raiders could not keep pace with an undefeated and eventual tournament champion Summertown squad, falling 55-28.
The Lady Raiders struggled from the opening tip against the high-powered Lady Eagles, falling behind 13-8 after the first quarter and trailing 23-15 at halftime.
Summertown cracked the game wide open in the second half, however, outscoring Richland 18-9 in the third and 14-4 in the fourth.
The Lady Raiders were an icy 21 percent from the floor in the defeat, connecting on just eight field goals on the night.
Katie Garner led the Lady Raiders in scoring with nine points. Garner had exactly half of the Lady Raiders field goals on the night in a 4-of-8 shooting effort. Garner was 3-of-6 from inside the arc and finished 1-of-2 from downtown.
Senior guard Gracie Braden finished closely behind with six points, but was limited in the contest after suffering an injury in the first half.
The loss marked a 16th straight in the series between the two teams, with Richland’s last victory versus the now-Class AA Lady Eagles coming in 2014.
Lady Raiders Open Classic With Victory
The Lady Raiders began their Christmas Classic run with a dominant 54-33 victory versus Forrest last Tuesday.
Richland relied on its guard play to secure the victory, outscoring the Lady Rockets in every quarter, highlighted by a 17-4 edge in scoring in the second quarter.
The Lady Raiders opened the contest by pulling ahead 15-11 after one, and led 32-15 at halftime. The second half saw Richland expand its lead after taking the third quarter by a 15-11 margin.
Despite the game already decided, Forrest continued to foul and extend the contest, sending the Lady Raiders to the free-throw line, where they finished the night 10-of-14.
Gracie Braden led the Lady Raiders in scoring, knocking down eight field goals and adding four more points at the line for a game-high 20 points. Braden also tracked down eight points in a solid all-around performance.
Freshman backcourt mate Shelby Higgins flanked Braden in the scoring column, adding 15 points. Higgins connected on two 3-pointers and led the Lady Raiders with five points from the free-throw line.
Katie Garner finished as the third Lady Raider in double figures, adding 10 points.
Kinslee Inlow led the Lady Rockets in scoring with 13 points on the night.
