The Richland girls’ basketball team notched two victories and then fell to Class A powerhouse Summertown to finish runner-up at the Raider Christmas Classic last week.
The Lady Raiders finished the 2022 portion of their schedule with a 9-3 record and will begin District 10-A play on Friday versus Wayne County.
All three ballgames were broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be listened to by downloading the Mixlr app and searching “PCL Richland.”
Richland fell behind early and never found its footing in a 42-point loss to Summertown in last Thursday’s Raider Christmas Classic championship game.
The Lady Raiders trailed 18-8 after one and were behind 43-16 at the break. RHS scored just 11 combined points in the second half versus a high-pressure Summertown defense.
Point guard Gracie Braden led the RHS offense with 11 points. No other Lady Raider had more than 5.
RHS scored nearly half of its 40 points in the fourth quarter en route to a come-from-behind victory versus Moore County in the winner’s bracket semifinal matchup.
Down by just one at half, Richland trailed 26-22 entering the fourth and final frame. But the RHS offense exploded in the last stanza, scoring 18 points and pulling away for the win.
Richland’s sharp-shooting at the free-throw line, particularly down the stretch, paced the win as the Lady Raiders swished home 8-of-9 attempts at the charity stripe.
Sophomore Shelby Higgins led the way with 12 points and freshman Bailey Blair added 10. Higgins and Blair went a combined 7-of-7 in free-throw attempts.
Richland buried nine 3-pointers and never trailed in a blowout victory versus rival Cornersville in the opening game of the Raider Christmas Classic.
The Lady Raiders attacked the rim to build their lead early, but then found their stroke from outside as the game wore on.
RHS led 18-10 at the end of the first and held a 33-16 halftime lead. The score ballooned even more in favor of Richland in the third, with RHS holding a 47-19 edge entering the fourth quarter.
Katie Garner had the hot had for the Lady Raiders, swishing home all 15 of her points from beyond the arc.
Shelby Higgins added 12 points and Gracie Braden finished with 9 to flank Garner in the scoring column.
