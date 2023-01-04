The Richland girls’ basketball team notched two victories and then fell to Class A powerhouse Summertown to finish runner-up at the Raider Christmas Classic last week.

The Lady Raiders finished the 2022 portion of their schedule with a 9-3 record and will begin District 10-A play on Friday versus Wayne County.

Richland’s Shelby Higgins launches a 3-pointer during a Lady Raider victory earlier this season.   Chandler Harmon / Pulaski Citizen

