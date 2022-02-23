The Richland girls’ basketball team started and closed the week with victories en route to a third-place finish in the District 10-A tournament.
The Lady Raiders (13-14) opened tournament play with a win at home versus Hampshire on Monday, Feb. 14, suffered a loss at Collinwood on Wednesday, Feb. 16, but then rebounded with a win versus Santa Fe in the 10-A consolation game on Feb. 19.
With the third-place finish, Richland now turns its sights to the upcoming Region 5-A tournament, which begins this Friday at campus sites.
The Lady Raiders will take on Huntland, which finished runner-up in the District 9-A tournament last week.
Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Huntland, with pregame coverage on Pulaski Citizen Live set to kick off at 6:45 p.m.
Richland 31
Santa Fe 26
In a highly-anticipated rematch, scoring was at a premium in the consolation contest, but Richland was able to outlast a pesky effort from Santa Fe to ensure a third-place finish.
Richland outscored the Wildcats in the first two quarters, holding an 8-4 edge after one and leading 21-12 at halftime.
Santa Fe found a little more headway in the second half, but Richland’s first-half cushion proved to be enough to provide for a six-point victory.
Santa Fe was somewhat nonchalant about guarding the Lady Raiders at the 3-point line, which prompted Richland to shoot 23 triples on the night.
Richland swished home six 3-pointers, including four from eighth grade guard Bailey Blair, who finished with a game-high 15 points.
Richland featured just five scorers total on the night, with no other Lady Raider scoring more than five in the win.
Richland 37
Collinwood 52
The Lady Raiders entered the District 10-A semifinal on a six-game win streak, but could not muster the offensive firepower to knock off second-seeded Collinwood.
Richland led by two after the first quarter, but were outscored in the final three frames as the host Trojanettes pulled away to the 15-point victory.
Richland shot just 31 percent from the floor in the defeat, while Collinwood scored at a 44 percent clip. Collinwood shot 18 free throws on the night, compared to just two to Richland.
Freshman guard Shelby Higgins scored 13 to lead the Lady Raiders in scoring, knocking down three 3-pointers on the night. Higgins converted both of her two free throws in the defeat.
Bailey Blair and Katie Garner added six apiece for the Lady Raiders.
Collinwood, meanwhile, had three double-digit scorers, led by AC Whitehead’s game-high 16.
Richland 52
Hampshire 44
Richland started its 10-A tournament with an eight-point home win versus a scrappy No. 6 seed Hampshire.
In a back-and-forth first half, Richland teetered on the verge of falling dangerously behind, trailing by as many
as eight.
Hampshire held a one-point lead at the end of the first and led 28-23 at the break.
The second half saw the Lady Raiders find their stride, however, outscoring the Hawks 12-6 in the third quarter and 17-10 in the fourth for the eight-point win.
Richland’s offensive attack was fueled by the 3-point shot, as the Lady Raiders buried 10 triples on the night. The Lady Raiders made just four two-point field goals in the win.
Shelby Higgins was the offensive star for Richland, scoring 25 points on a 7-of-16 shooting night. Higgins connected on five 3-pointers and also went a perfect 6-of-6 at the free throw line.
Bailey Blair added 10 for Richland, while Kristen Garner added nine.
