Jesse Jennings has already locked up a spot in Richland High School basketball lore, surpassing 1,000 points before the end of her sophomore season and earning every district and region accolade imaginable in her first three years of high school ball.
Jennings’ senior season is ripe with possibilities including conversations about the guard’s potential Ms. Basketball resume and a chance to guide her team past the Class A Sectional in which the team has fallen each of the last two years.
But the team has been without three of its five starters over the first three weeks of the season due to quarantine, leading to a 3-3 start and little time for the team to meld.
“We haven’t had a single practice with every kid there,” RHS head coach Chad Hall said. “To be 3-3, we’ve played pretty well with what we’ve had on the floor. We’ve played young kids. We’ve played inexperienced kids. We’ve played kids who have never been in that situation.”
After missing two games due to quarantine, the Lady Raiders should finally have their entire lineup on the floor this week for the first time with four starters returning from last season’s sectional run.
Jennings could very well reach 2,000 points as a senior and is assured of an opportunity to play at the next level if she so chooses. Hall praised the work Jennings has done in the early season to get her younger teammates involved as much of the team’s depth is contained within the sophomore and freshmen classes.
“What I’m seeing early in the season is she’s really trying to get her teammates involved. I think she probably could have scored more points in the early season than she has, but she’s trying to be unselfish. She’s trying to get her teammates, the freshman and sophomores to be more involved in scoring than in years past. I think her mindset is to be a leader. Once again, I think that will pay off when it comes down to the end of the season when she doesn’t have to carry as much of the load,” Hall said.
Another senior starter for RHS will be Allie Garner, who has seen time in the starting lineup in all four of her seasons of high school basketball. Garner boasts some of the most impressive size in the district, and Hall said he would like to see her be more assertive and physical in the post while praising her impressive first game of the season against Wayne County.
The team will most likely start three sophomores in the traditional lineup alongside the two seniors including point guard Gracie Braden as well as Katie and Kristen Garner. Hall also had high praise for each of the three.
“I think you’re going to see Katie turn into quite the athlete. She can shoot it. She can attack the basket. She can pass it. Kristen is a sleeper. She can really shoot that thing, too, but she’s a really good one-on-one defender. I think you’re going to see her turn her defensive game up and her rebounding is really going to show up. Gracie is that energizer bunny. She just never stops. She could be one heck of an on-the-ball defender and she could really hurt people with the way she attacks the basket,” the coach said.
Senior guard Halle Braden has been a key role player on the squad throughout her career in an RHS uniform and has started early in the season. Braden is a player who her coach said has embraced her role and provides strong defense and a few key buckets.
Sophomore Gracie Adams is playing valuable minutes as well, according to the coach and has shown an ability to score in practice that he hopes will soon translate to in-game situations.
The freshman class has been pressed into more action in the early going than initially anticipated. Ava Shrader has averaged five points per game thus far, and Hall praised her early productivity despite being put in difficult roles for a freshman on defense. Danica Bridgers and A.C. Hewitt have also seen time as freshmen with Hewitt already posting a strong scoring night.
The team could even see multiple eighth graders including top scorer Shelby Higgins contribute meaningful minutes since their middle school season has now ended.
“I think our identity at this point is that we should be a fast team, and we should be a team that scores it well from behind the 3-point arc, but I think we should be a gritty and mix it up team in the paint. I think all the girls I’ve mentioned should be able to score near the basket on a kid their size. Where we’re missing part of the identity that I want us to have is we just haven’t been as physical yet. Adversity has caused us a little more trouble than I think we should let bother us at this point,” Hall said.
The coach added he would like to see his team continue to learn to play around Jennings rather than just watching her play.
Richland has dominated the district in recent years winning four 10-A Championships in the four seasons in which Jennings has played with the high school team including her eighth grade campaign. However, Hampshire, a historical afterthought in the district, has risen to the occasion in the last two seasons and looks ready to challenge RHS once again in 2020-21. Culleoka also returns virtually its entire starting lineup with an addition of one player who did not play last season.
The coming weeks will be telling for the Lady Raiders as fans will hopefully have a chance to glimpse the true potential of the team with its entire lineup in uniform. RHS opens the district season Jan. 8 at Santa Fe.
“I think it’s going to be a grind. I think it’s going to be a weird season. Hopefully, this is going to be our only shutdown of the season and people are going to stay safe. Somehow and some way, we’re going to play seven if we have them healthy and are not quarantined. Really, we’re just excited about getting to play in a crazy, messed up state that the world is in. We want it to be a positive experience for our kids and our school. We’re just going to make the most of it,” Hall said.
