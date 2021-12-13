Lady Raiders Look to Maintain Momentum in 2021-22

The Richland girls basketball team said farewell to talented senior Jesse Jennings, but a blend of a solid foundation and youthful talent has Raider faithful optimistic heading into the 2021-2022 campaign.
The Lady Raiders enter this season on the heels of a 17-6 season that saw Richland advance to the Region 5-A semifinals for a fifth-straight year.
And while Jennings, who scored 2,000 points in her prolific career, departed and now plays at NCAA Division I Alabama-Huntsville, the cupboard is not entirely bare for Richland this season.
The Lady Raider roster features four upperclassmen, highlighted by lone senior Gracie Adams — who is also a softball standout for the Lady Raiders.
Juniors Gracie Braden, Katie Garner and Kristen Garner also return and form a strong backcourt and frontcourt for head coach Chad Hall.
Braden returns as the team’s point guard and possesses tremendous quickness and good on-ball defending.
The Garner sisters give Hall options on both sides of the ball, doubling as strong defenders and also inside-outside scoring threats.
Freshman Shelby Higgins emerged as a strong scorer as an eighth grader a season ago, and provides a strong blend of sharp shooting from beyond the arc and crisp ballhandling.
Similar to nearly every other team in Class A, the Lady Raiders will see a new district schedule this season after class realignment.
District 10 foes now include newcomers Wayne County and Collinwood, while stalwarts Hampshire, Culleoka and Santa Fe remain on the league calendar.
In addition to district play, the Lady Raiders play a challenging non-league schedule this season, featuring games versus longtime Class A powerhouse and AA newcomer Loretto.
The Lady Raiders also have a pair of contests versus nearby Mt. Pleasant, who also made the jump to Class AA this offseason.
The Lady Raiders begin their district season on Friday, Jan. 7 when they travel to Waynesboro for a showdown at Wayne County.
Home games in the league include matchups versus Santa Fe (Jan. 14), Hampshire (Jan. 18), Wayne County (Jan. 25), Collinwood (Jan. 28) and Culleoka (Feb. 8).
