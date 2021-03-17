Richland High School softball coach Annette Edwards believes her team will be fairly strong in all aspects of the game this season as the Lady Raiders look to return to the top of the district.
RHS returns several key players from the team that last took the diamond two years ago, since the 2020 season was all but lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Edwards noted that her freshmen and sophomores are in a similar situation due to the lost season and that attitude and playing as a team will be key.
“They have to play together, play defense behind their pitcher, have a great attitude and never give up,” she said.
The Lady Raiders have four seniors on this year’s squad but will see contributions from all four classes.
Allie Garner returns at first base as one of the team’s strongest hitters but will miss at least one week due to an ankle injury sustained in basketball. Deanna Smith, a former transfer, is a multi-year starter at shortstop who is one of the team’s leaders, according to Edwards.
The coach described senior Halle Braden as a player who is not intimidated by anything and will continue to serve at multiple positions, while seeing more time in the outfield. Rachel Rich will also bring her speed and defensive prowess to the outfield as will Callie Hasting, who also has the ability to play several positions.
In the infield, Gracie Adams is a talented third baseman who is a veteran at the position after years of experience outside of school ball. Kristen Garner is also expected to fill in a spot in the infield, while the team’s catcher will most likely be Gray Teegarden who has a strong arm and bat for a freshman.
Brooklyn Reed, a four-year starter after playing up as an eighth grader, will have help in the pitching circle this year as Ava Shrader, a hard throwing freshman joins the team’s pitching staff. Edwards said Reed and Shrader’s pitching styles complement each other.
At the plate, the coach said she believes the team has a good mix of contact and power hitting and will employ less small ball this year due to these strengths.
The district was very competitive top to bottom two years ago, but Edwards hopes Richland has become the team to beat with this year’s roster.
Richland was scheduled to host Cornersville to open the season March 15. District play will begin Tuesday, March 23 at Culleoka.
