The Richland High School girls’ basketball team features one of the program’s deepest lineups in years as the Lady Raiders gear up for the start of district play.
This year’s roster features at least seven players who have starting experience with the team including a talented mix of seniors and underclassmen.
Gracie Braden returns at the point guard position as a senior after starting much of her high school career. The only thing that has held the lightning quick guard back has been a pair of injuries throughout her first three years, but Braden is a catalyst on both ends of the floor as a senior.
Backing up Braden is one of the team’s best guard prospects in recent years as Baily Blair is a force to be reckoned with as a freshman. Blair has shown her shooting prowess from mid and long range, while also being of the best ball handlers as demonstrated in several starts as an eighth grader last year.
Katelyn Bass serves as a dual-threat for RHS with a more physical play style than Braden and Blair. Bass has become known for her defense, but also runs the offense for the Lady Raiders when called upon.
Katie and Kristen Garner are three-year starters who excel from beyond the arc and also play solid defense in the starting lineup for their team as
Shelby Higgins meanwhile may be Richland’s most versatile scoring threat with the ability to stretch the floor like no other member of the team. Higgins has also developed her inside scoring and rebounding.
Danica Bridgers brings much needed height and defense to the post while also adding a soft touch on her perimeter shot.
Finally, the team has several underclassmen who regularly see quality minutes including the team’s future in the post, freshman Sissy Randolph, as well A.C. Hewitt and Kylee Hall.
The Lady Raiders are off to a 5-0 start behind the team’s 3-point shooting while also holding opponents under 35 points per game.
Richland will play a difficult district schedule highlighted by a Wayne County team that returns several key players from a state runner-up team last season. Richland will open district play against that Lady Wildcats team Jan. 6 at Dwight Clark Gymnasium.
