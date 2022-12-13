Both of Richland’s basketball teams notched big victories last Friday, defeating Class AA powerhouse Loretto inside the Dwight Clark Memorial Gymnasium.
The Lady Raiders (5-0) opened the night with a 45-41 victory versus the Lady Mustangs, marking their first win over Loretto since at least 2001.
In the nightcap, the Raiders (6-0) trailed by seven after one, but found their stride in a major way to cruise to a 52-31 victory.
Both games were broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be listened to by downloading the Mixlr app and searching “PCL Richland.”
Lady Raiders Down Lady Mustangs
Richland’s girls basketball team knocked off Loretto for the first time in its last six tries — dating back to at least 2001 in a 45-41 barnburner last Friday.
The Lady Raiders led 15-12 after a back-and-forth first quarter, but outscored Loretto 8-4 in the second stanza to take a 23-16 lead into halftime.
Loretto came out with a strong attack in the third and trimmed the deficit to just two at 31-29.
But the Lady Raiders found just enough production in the fourth to scratch out the four-point victory.
Richland’s five 3-pointers proved the difference as Loretto swished home just two triples in 15 attempts on the night.
Katie Garner led RHS in scoring with 15 points. Shelby Higgins added 13 and Gracie Braden finished with 10.
Laney Weathers led Loretto in scoring with 21 points. Ally Weathers added 11 and eight rebounds.
Raiders Cruise Past Mustangs
Loretto scored 17 points in the first quarter, but was held to just 14 points the rest of the night in a 52-31 Richland victory Dec. 9.
The Raiders fell behind 17-10 after the first, but put the clamps down defensively after that, limiting the Mustangs to eight points in the second quarter and just six total second-half points.
Richland was efficient from the floor, shooting 43 percent on the night. Loretto finished just 26 percent from the field.
The Raiders had an effective inside-outside game going, making nearly half (14-of-30) of their shots inside the arc and connecting on 4-of-12 shots from distance.
RHS recorded nine steals on the night and scored 18 points off of turnovers.
Carter Edwards had the hot hand for RHS, scoring 14 points on the night. Jase Derryberry added 12.
Big man Luke Jones nearly notched a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds.
No one on Loretto’s roster scored more than nine points.
