Carter Edwards web.jpg

Raider guard Carter Edwards rises for a jumper during last Friday’s victory versus Loretto.   Kolton Hood / Pulaski Citizen

Both of Richland’s basketball teams notched big victories last Friday, defeating Class AA powerhouse Loretto inside the Dwight Clark Memorial Gymnasium.

The Lady Raiders (5-0) opened the night with a 45-41 victory versus the Lady Mustangs, marking their first win over Loretto since at least 2001.

Katelyn Bass Shot web.jpg

Lady Raider guard Katelyn Bass measures a shot from downtown during last Friday’s narrow win versus Loretto.    Kolton Hood / Pulaski Citizen
Luke Jones Layup web.jpg

Raider big man Luke Jones floats to the hoop for a layup during Richland’s blowout win versus Loretto.    Kolton Hood / Pulaski Citizen

Tags

Load comments