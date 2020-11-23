The Richland Middle School girls’ basketball team remained undefeated after taking down its first inner-county foe of the season in a 50-6 home win over Minor Hill Nov. 17.
The Lady Raiders are now 12-0 on the season and have held four different opponents to 10 points or less with their suffocating defensive effort.
Early on in the Nov. 17 affair, it was the defense that led to a flurry of early offense at the opposite end of the court.
Richland led 19-0 after only three and a half minutes of action when RMS head coach Chad Hall subbed in five backups. The starters continued to play in waves over the course of the night with one to three members of the opening lineup dotting the floor with subs for much of the second and third quarters.
Shelby Higgins, the team’s leading scorer this season, rained in a trio of 3-point baskets in the first quarter as RMS led 25-2 after one. Minor Hill’s Briar Watson broke the early scoring run with her basket. She was one of three Lady Wildcats to hit field goals on the night including Mia Harlow and Johnnie Bree Curry.
A total of 11 players scored for RMS including Higgins who finished with a game-high 18 including five 3-point baskets. Sissy Randolph added eight points. Mary Avery McNeese and M.C. Butler added five points each. Baylee Blair scored four points. Kylee Hall, Katelyn Bass, Caroline Cheek, Leah Boatright and Raelyn Wallace each chipped in two points.
Richland led 38-6 at halftime and held Minor Hill scoreless in the final two quarters.
RMS is averaging 45 points per game this season while holding opponents to 19 points per game in the undefeated start. Higgins leads the team with 16.6 points per game followed by McNeese who averages 8.6.
Richland has just three games standing between the team and an undefeated season, all three of which the team has already defeated this season. RMS travels to Minor Hill Nov. 30 before visiting Cornersville Dec. 3 and will cap the season with a Dec. 7 home date against Zion.
