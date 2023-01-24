After starting 1-4 in district play last season, the Richland girls’ basketball team has flipped the script with a 4-1 start to District 10-A action in 2022-23.
Richland’s (13-4, 4-1) most recent opponent, Culleoka, was unable to combat the homestanding Lady Raiders’ pestering defense in a 66-30 win for RHS.
Richland suffered through an uncharacteristically poor shooting performance from beyond the arc but forced more than 30 turnovers in the win.
Culleoka pulled within 27-18 in the final minute of the first half when Katie Garner knocked down a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 12 at the half. From there, it was all RHS which ended the game on a 39-12 run.
Shelby Higgins led Richland with a game-high 16 points. Katie Garner chipped in 14. Kristen Garner had 11. Gracie Braden and Danica Bridgers scored 7 apiece. Bailey Blair had 5. Katelyn Bass scored 4 and A.C. Hewitt contributed 2 points.
