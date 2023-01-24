After starting 1-4 in district play last season, the Richland girls’ basketball team has flipped the script with a 4-1 start to District 10-A action in 2022-23.

Richland’s (13-4, 4-1) most recent opponent, Culleoka, was unable to combat the homestanding Lady Raiders’ pestering defense in a 66-30 win for RHS.

Bailey Blair Finger Roll web.jpg

Lady Raider freshman Bailey Blair gets full extension on a layup attempt during last Friday’s big win versus Culleoka.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen
Higgins Floater web.jpg

Shelby Higgins tosses up a shot near the bucket in the first half of last Friday’s Lady Raider win versus Culleoka.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen

