The Richland High School softball team swept a pair of double headers last week against Frank Hughes and Fayetteville City.
The Lady Raiders defeated Culleoka 5-2 to open the district season March 23 with roughly half of their remaining games coming against District 10-A opponents.
Richland was scheduled to host Santa Fe yesterday (Tuesday) in district action, and the team will compete in the Fayetteville Border Battle this weekend.
Richland 6
Frank Hughes 2
Richland scored four runs in the third to power past Frank Hughes in game one of a double header as Brooklyn Reed picked up the win in the circle.
Reed allowed five base hits and two runs in five innings of work, while striking out three.
Deanna Smith doubled with one out in the second to start a rally which ended with an Allie Garner homerun to lead 4-0. Back-to-back base hits from Kristen Garner and Smith in the following inning led to two more runs.
Smith finished 2-for-2 with a double, two runs and a walk. Gray Teegarden was 2-for-3 with two runs. Callie Hasting singled and walked to score a run. Allie Garner finished 1-for-2 with a homer and a run. Kristen Garner was 1-for-2 with a run.
Richland 6
Frank Hughes 0
Freshman Ava Shrader pitched a shutout in game two against Frank Hughes for another RHS victory.
Shrader threw five innings, allowing two hits and striking out five batters.
Deanna Smith walked and scored to give her team the initial lead in the first. A patient day at the plate for RHS helped the team draw six walks in four innings. Richland tacked on three runs in the third and two in the fourth.
Smith scored two runs on two walks. Gray Teegarden walked three times and scored twice. Allie Garner finished 3-for-3 with a run. Rachel Rich singled and scored. Shrader was 1-for-1 with a double and two walks. Kristen Garner also chipped in a single.
Richland 5
Fayetteville City 3
Deanna Smith’s second inning Grand Slam provided all the offense the Lady Raiders needed in a 5-3 win over Fayetteville City.
Rachel Rich opened the second inning rally with a triple before a pair of walks loaded the bases for the top of the lineup and Smith. The senior’s four RBI homer gave her team a 4-0 lead. Smith also accounted for the team’s final run in the fourth when she tripled and scored on a hit from Gray Teegarden.
Starting pitcher Brooklyn Reed shut down the Lady Tigers over the first four innings before the opponents’ bats began to heat up in the fifth. Despite back-to-back extra base hits, Reed was able to pitch her way out of the jam to clinch the win. She pitched five innings, striking out five batters, allowing five hits and three runs.
Smith finished just a double shy of the cycle in a 3-for-3 performance with a homer, a triple and two runs. Teegarden reached base in all three appearances with a single and two walks. Callie Hasting added a single. Rich tripled and walked with a run. Halle Braden and Gracie Adams both walked and scored.
Richland 10
Fayetteville City 2
The Lady Raiders scored 10 runs in four innings against the Lady Tigers and former GCHS pitcher MaKenna Beck.
Deanna Smith walked and scored to take a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. The Lady Raiders added four more runs in the second including a double off the bat of Allie Garner. Beck entered to pitch in relief in the third inning, and the Lady Raiders opened the inning with six-straight batters reaching base to extend the lead to 10-1.
Ava Shrader picked up the win in the circle, striking out four batters and allowing five hits and two runs in five innings.
Allie Garner led her team with a 3-for-3 day at the plate including a pair of doubles and a run. Deanna Smith was 1-for-2 with two walks and three runs. Gray Teegarden finished 3-for-3 with two runs. Shrader chipped in a 3-for-3 performance. Sydney Shelton singled and scored. Maggie White was 2-for-2 with a walk and two runs. Kristen Garner added a 2-for-3 day at the plate with a run.
