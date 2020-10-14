The Richland Lady Raiders soccer team won the District 10-A Championship, defeating East Hickman 9-2 and Hickman County 2-0 in its semifinal and final matches, respectively. RHS (9-2-1) will next face the District 9 runner-up Oct. 20 in the regional semifinals.
The Lady Raiders’ region semifinal matchup will be an elimination match with one team moving on to the region championship and one team seeing its season come to an end.
Richland’s goal differential is up to plus-33 in 12 matches on the year.
Richland 9
East Hickman 2
Richland scored early and often in their second winning effort against the East Hickman Lady Eagles of the year. Grayson Bailey got the scoring started in the seventh minute with a high right footer to the top right corner. Bailey had a hat-trick by the 22nd minute and added another in the second half for four goals on the night.
Other first half goal scorers included Arloha Rifkin after a few chaotic seconds following a corner kick, freshman Gabbi Alsup with the outside of her foot following a 30-yard run and assist from Lexy Waldran and Waldran with a left-footed bending shot assisted on a drop by Lilly Baron. The score at the half was 6-1 Richland.
Jennyka Hewitt scored as a right wing early in the second half. Bailey added her fourth goal of the evening, and Waldran added her second off an impressive dribble-cut-shoot combination in the 63rd minute. Richland conceded one additional second half goal to finish the match, 9-2.
Both sophomore goalkeepers, Allie Sands and Sydney Shelton, saw the field and tallied nine and four saves, respectively.
Richland 2
Hickman County 0
The Lady Raiders earned their third win over Hickman County of the season in a 2-0 winning effort in the district final. Although the team had 14 shots in the first 40 minutes, the score was 0-0 at halftime. Waldran scored the two second half goals that proved the difference. Her first of the evening was on a penalty kick in the 45th minute. She added an additional goal in the 59th off a Bailey assist. Shelton was productive as goalkeeper, totaling 10 saves in the shutout.
