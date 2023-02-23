The Richland girls’ basketball team fought valiantly but could not muster enough of a punch to knock out visiting Wayne County last Friday in a 47-26 loss in the District 10-A tournament title game inside Dwight Clark Gymnasium.

The Lady Raiders (20-7) had already suffered defeat at the hands of the undefeated Lady Wildcats (30-0) twice in the regular season and the third meeting eventually broke heavily in WCHS’ favor as well.

DSC_0067 WEB.jpg

Lady Raider Kristen Garner splits two defenders in the first half of last Friday’s district tournament title game.   Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen
DSC_0270 WEB.jpg

Gracie Braden glides by a Wayne County defender in last Friday’s 10-AA title game.   Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen

