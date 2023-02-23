The Richland girls’ basketball team fought valiantly but could not muster enough of a punch to knock out visiting Wayne County last Friday in a 47-26 loss in the District 10-A tournament title game inside Dwight Clark Gymnasium.
The Lady Raiders (20-7) had already suffered defeat at the hands of the undefeated Lady Wildcats (30-0) twice in the regular season and the third meeting eventually broke heavily in WCHS’ favor as well.
All of last week’s district tournament ballgames were broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be accessed by downloading the Mixlr app and searching “PCL Richland.”
Richland held a brief lead early in the contest, but Wayne County stormed ahead and eventually built a 15-8 advantage after the first frame.
The Lady Raider offense found a little more consistency in the second quarter with 12 points, but the Lady Wildcats posted 15 themselves to take a 30-20 lead into halftime.
Points were at a premium for both teams in the second half as Richland held Wayne County to only 8 points in the third and just 9 in the fourth.
Unfortunately for the Lady Raiders, the Lady Wildcats limited RHS to just 6 points in the entire half to cruise to the 21-point win.
Poor shooting and costly turnovers frustrated the Richland attack all night as RHS shot just 28 percent from the field and turned the ball over 19
times.
Shelby Higgins led the Richland offense with 13 points, but needed 16 shots throughout the contest to do it. Higgins did add nine rebounds to finish one board shy of a double-double.
Bailey Blair was the only other RHS player to finish with more than 5 points on the night as she added 6.
Danica Bridgers scored 3, and Gracie Braden added 2, while Sissy Randolph and Katelyn Bass added one free throw each.
Wayne County standout and Class A Miss Basketball finalist Blair Baugus was held largely in check with 8 points on the night.
But teammates Lauren Bryant and Jac Keaton did more than enough damage as they scored 17 and 12, respectively.
The loss did not eliminate the Lady Raiders from postseason contention, but it did potentially give them a harder road toward a possible state championship appearance.
Richland will now be the No. 2 seed in this week’s Region 5-A tournament, which begins Friday.
As the No. 2 seed, the Lady Raiders will host District 9-A third-place finisher Eagleville.
Friday's ballgame is set for 7 p.m. inside Dwight Clark Gymnasium.
Richland 57
Collinwood 38
The Lady Raiders advanced to the district tournament final with a 57-38 victory over Collinwood Feb. 15 at Dwight Clark Gymnasium.
The win marked a sweep for RHS over the Trojanettes in three games this season after Collinwood had done the same a year ago.
It was not always easy for the Lady Raiders, though, who fell behind midway through the second quarter before sophomore Shelby Higgins gave her team a much-needed boost.
The first quarter featured only 14 combined points with RHS ahead 9-5 after eight minutes of action. Higgins took over in the second, scoring 17 of her team’s 20 points in the period. Richland led 29-20 at intermission.
The supporting cast came alive in the second half as the team finished with seven 3-pointers and cruised to victory in the second half.
Higgins led all scorers with 22 points, including three shots from beyond the arc. Katie Garner chipped in three long range baskets as well, finishing with 15 points. Gracie Braden scored 9. Bailey Blair added 5. Katelyn Bass finished with 4, and Kristen Garner scored 2 points.
Alyssa Gray led Collinwood with 15 points. Danlee Bray also finished in double figures with 12.
