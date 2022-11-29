The Richland girls’ basketball team continued its strong start to the young season with two victories at the Richland Hall of Champions Classic and then followed up with a 52-47 win versus Community.
RHS opened up the HOC Classic with a 45-27 victory versus Eagleville, followed by a 54-23 dismantling of local rival Giles County.
The Raiders withstood a late surge from visiting Community to scratch out a 52-47 victory and improve to 4-0.
The Lady Raiders built a 17-11 lead after the first quarter and never relinquished it in a five-point victory versus visiting Community Nov. 22.
After a fast start, it appeared as if Richland would possibly cruise to an easy victory versus the visiting Viqueens, but Community slowly chipped away at its deficit in the second quarter and trailed just 28-24 at the half.
The third quarter was a stalemate as both team scored 12 points each to enter the fourth frame with RHS ahead 40-36.
The fourth stanza saw the Lady Raider defense put the clamps down and limit the Viqueens to just 11 points en route to the 52-47 win.
Playing without sophomore standout Shelby Higgins due to illness, the Lady Raiders shot just north of 40 percent from the floor, but were able to shine at the charity stripe as they swished home 16-of-17 attempts at the line.
Richland’s defense was able to force 14 turnovers on the night which led directly to 17 Lady Raider points.
Katie Garner led Richland in scoring with 15 points. Gracie Braden was the other Lady Raider in double-figures, but Katelyn Bass and Kristen Garner scored nine points each.
A suffocating first half of defense helped the Lady Raiders notch a 54-23 rivalry victory over Giles County Nov. 19.
The RHS girls allowed just one field goal and five total points in the first half to lead 34-5 at intermission. Richland connected on eight 3-point baskets in the opening two quarters.
The second half saw the emergence of Eniya Garrett for the Lady Bobcats who led all scorers with 14 points off the bench. The underclassman point guard knocked down four shots from downtown. GCHS outscored Richland in the final quarter, but the game had already been decided.
Kristen Garner led RHS with 13 points. Shelby Higgins chipped in 12. Katie Garner scored nine. Bailey Blair added six. Sissy Randolph chipped in four. Gracie Braden and Katelyn Bass each scored three. Danica Bridgers and Kylee Hall scored two points apiece. Richland finished 10-of-12 from the free throw line.
For GCHS, Karson Brown finished second behind Garrett with three points. Amya Coffey, Camryn Buckner and Kataiah Dudley scored two points each.
Richland has now won three-straight in the series after GCHS won the first meeting of the renewed rivalry in 2019-20.
