The Lady Raider softball team won its first postseason title since 2013 last week, taking home the District 10-A Championship with an 11-1 win over Mt. Pleasant.
In fact, RHS mercy ruled all three of its contests en route to the 10-A Championship with an opening win over Santa Fe before back-to-back wins over Mt. Pleasant.
RHS improved to 9-0 this season against district competition in taking both the regular season and the postseason championships.
The team also boasted both the district’s pitcher of the year and a co-MVP. Brooklyn Reed was honored on the all-district team, all-tournament team and as pitcher of the year. Deanna Smith made the all-district team and shared the MVP honors with a Culleoka player.
Rachel Rich was named to both the all-district and all-tournament team. Gracie Adams made the all-tournament team. Allie Garner and Gray Teegarden were both chosen to the all-district team.
Needing only one win in two potential games Thursday night, RHS got it done in one with a championship clinching win over host, Mt. Pleasant.
Mt. Pleasant scored its lone run in the first inning when a dropped third strike helped lead to an RBI base hit. Reed allowed three hits and one walk in five innings, striking out five.
The Lady Raiders tied the game in the bottom of the frame when Teegarden singled and came home on a Rich RBI triple.
Richland scored four more runs in the fourth to take the lead capped by a two-run double from Allie Garner. The Lady Raiders picked up seven hits the following inning including a walk-off RBI base hit by Halle Braden.
Smith finished 2-for-4 with a run. Teegarden was 2-for-2 with a double, two walks and a run. Allie Garner finished 3-for-4 with a double and a run. Rich was 1-for-3 with a triple and a walk. Braden added a 3-for-4 performance with a double and two runs. Kristen Garner was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs. Reed reached base twice with her courtesy runner, Sydney Shelton scoring two runs. Maggie White doubled, walked and scored twice as well.
Richland earned the right to host the first round of the region tournament against Houston County May 17. Results from the contest were not available as of press time.
