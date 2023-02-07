Richland won a non-district game at Athens (Ala.) Jan. 30 and then followed up with two lopsided District 10-A victories last Wednesday and Friday versus Santa Fe and Hampshire.
The wins pushed the Lady Raiders to 17-5 on the season and 7-2 in 10-A, giving RHS a runner-up finish behind Class A powerhouse Wayne County.
The two district ballgames were broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be accessed by downloading the Mixlr app and searching “PCL Richland.”
The Lady Raiders closed out their 10-A slate yesterday (Tuesday) at Culleoka and will play non-district matchups at Loretto and East Robertson this Thursday and Saturday, respectively.
Richland 88
Hampshire 24
Richland scored 52 points in the first half and held Hampshire to just 24 on the entire night as the Lady Raiders officially sewed up a runner-up finish in District 10-A.
RHS led 25-8 after one and held a 52-12 lead at the break. Richland’s lead was 78-18 after three quarters.
Richland shot above 50 percent from the floor for a second straight ballgame. The Lady Raiders also forced 20-plus turnovers for a second straight contest. Twenty of the 24 turnovers came via Lady Raider steals.
Shelby Higgins had a big night for RHS with 26 points — the most since she scored 31 in the win versus Elkmont to open the season Nov. 17. Higgins buried seven 3-pointers in the win on 10 attempts.
Kristen Garner had 17 for the Lady Raiders, who featured four players in double figures.
Gracie Braden and Katie Garner both finished with 10 apiece.
Bailey Blair finished the night with 9 points.
Richland 69
Santa Fe 18
Richland outscored Santa Fe 32-4 in the first half and never looked back en route to an easy District 10-A home win.
The Lady Raiders came out on fire and finished just as hot, shooting 52 percent from the floor for the ballgame. RHS connected on 18-of-34 shots inside the arc and was 8-of-16 from beyond it.
The defense also made sure the Lady Raiders cruised to a victory as Richland forced 24 turnovers.
Shelby Higgins led the Raiders with 14 points. The sophomore swished home two of Richland’s eight triples. Higgins also tracked down 10 rebounds in the win to notch a double-double.
Freshman teammate Bailey Blair had a big scoring night with 11 points and two 3-pointers of her own.
Katie Garner also finished in double figures with 10 points. Kristen Garner and Gracie Braden added 9 and 8 points each.
Richland 41
Athens (Ala.) 34
In a high-profile clash versus a 6A Alabama foe, the Lady Raiders led virtually every step of the way, but still had to grind out a 7-point road victory.
The Lady Raiders stormed ahead early, scratching out a narrow 8-6 lead after the first frame. The score was 20-12 at halftime in favor of RHS.
The third quarter also broke in favor of the Lady Raiders, who entered the fourth ahead 28-16, but had to fend off a strong finish from the hometown Golden Eagles.
With points at a premium in the defensive battle, the Lady Raiders were led by 12 from Katie Garner, who cashed in twice from downtown and then made all six of her free throws.
Shelby Higgins and Gracie Braden added 8 points each to flank Garner in scoring.
Katelyn Bass scored 5 points, but tracked down 11 rebounds in the RHS victory.
