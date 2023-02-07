Richland won a non-district game at Athens (Ala.) Jan. 30 and then followed up with two lopsided District 10-A victories last Wednesday and Friday versus Santa Fe and Hampshire.

The wins pushed the Lady Raiders to 17-5 on the season and 7-2 in 10-A, giving RHS a runner-up finish behind Class A powerhouse Wayne County.

IMG_0705web.jpg

Lady Raider guard Katelyn Bass finishes at the rim in the first half of last Friday’s RHS win versus Hampshire.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen
IMG_0748 web.jpg

Bailey Blair cruises by a Hampshire defender on her way to the hoop in last Friday’s home victory.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen

