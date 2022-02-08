The Richland Lady Raiders righted the ship last week, picking up three district wins as the regular season begins to wind down.
Richland defeated Santa Fe twice, 41-38 (Feb. 1) on the road and 62-41 (Feb. 5) at home, sandwiching a road win at Hampshire in between (Feb. 4).
With the three wins last week Richland improved to 4-4 in district play.
While Wayne County and Collinwood have secured the top two seeds in the upcoming district tournament, Richland is in third place going into this week and needs to continue to improve and win as they were scheduled to host Culleoka last night (Tuesday) and travel to Culleoka Friday.
Richland 62
Santa Fe 41
Richland came out of the opening tip hot, shooting well from the perimeter and crashing the offensive boards for second chance points, building an 18-10 lead by the end of the first period.
Santa Fe answered in the second, taking away Richland’s second-chance points and taking advantage of lapses in defense to take a one-point lead by halftime 28-27.
It was all Richland in the second half as junior Kristen Garner stroked three triples while freshman Shelby Higgins scored from the perimeter and in the paint and eighth grade guard Bailey Blair also continued to improve her scoring.
The Lady Raiders continued to roll offensively getting points from six players and double-digit scoring from three.
Higgins led all scorers with 17, Kristen Garner put up 15 and Blair had 12. Danica Bridgers, AC Hewitt and Gracie Adams each scored three points and Katie Garner had one.
Katelyn Bass battled for rebounds, steals and loose balls but also landed on the score sheet with 8 points. Unofficially Bass pulled down five rebounds and accounted for six turnovers on defense.
Katie Garner had six rebounds, while and Blair chipped in four rebounds.
Richland 62
Hampshire 44
Richland swarmed defensively to take command early on the road and never relinquished the lead to pick up their second consecutive district win on the road.
The Lady Raiders held the Lady Hawks to four points on their way to an 11-4 lead after one period.
Richland entered halftime leading 30-14.
Freshman Shelby Higgins scored 19 points, eighth grade point guard Bailey Blair hit for 15 points and junior Kristen Garner had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Junior Katie Garner had 8 points and six rebounds. Gracie Adams had five points. Katelyn Bass finished with four points and eight rebounds.
Richland 41
Santa Fe 38
The Lady Raiders scored only five points in the first quarter, but were able to hold the Lady Wildcats to zero.
In the second quarter, freshman Shelby Higgins knocked down three 3-pointers on her way to 11 points in the quarter.
The Lady Raiders entered halftime leading 23-13.
The Lady Raiders entered the fourth quarter leading by only four.
In the fourth quarter it was eighth grade Lady Raider point guard Bailey Blair’s six points of her overall 10 that allowed the Raiders to put away a feisty Lady Wildcat group.
Higgins led Richland in scoring with 15 points. Katie Garner added seven. The Lady Raiders were able to shoot an impressive 10-of-13 from the free throw line for the three-point win.
