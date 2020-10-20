An opportunistic defense helped the Richland High School football team stay in contention in the Battle of Buford Station against Cornersville Friday night.
But a pair of late touchdowns by the Bulldogs (6-2, 2-2) sank Richland’s chances at a rivalry win.
The Raiders (3-4, 1-2) opened the night with the football as star running back Austin Seals was held out due to a shoulder injury suffered against Spring Hill. A second down sack by the Cornersville defensive unit led to a punt on the opening possession.
The RHS defense made its first statement of the night, forcing a fumble which was recovered by Landon Griggs on the first Bulldog offensive play. A Sam Edwards interception two plays later ended the drive, and set Cornersville up at its own 37-yard line for the first scoring drive of the night.
Running back Brady Calahan broke free for a 51-yard run giving his team a first down deep in opponents’ territory. Full back Rhett Woodard burst into the end zone on second and goal from the one. Calahan added the two-point rush for an 8-0 lead with 6:21 remaining in the first quarter.
With both teams trading punts, the next score came midway through the second quarter when the Bulldogs marched down the field on an eight-play, 91-yard scoring drive capped by Calahan’s 11-yard touchdown run.
Edwards found Jack Norman on a 20-yard pass into Cornersville territory on the Raiders’ final offensive drive of the half, but a turnover on downs left the score at 15-0 Cornersville at the half.
The Bulldogs opened the second half with possession, but the RHS defense picked up its second turnover of the night on a forced fumble to give the offense the football in positive territory. Edwards picked up a pair of first downs with his legs and then threw a 10-yard touchdown to Norman to pull his team within 15-6 after the missed extra point.
On the next possession, Mason Lawing picked off a Cornersville pass to again deliver his offensive unit a short field.
Edwards set up first and goal with his 15-yard rush and then added a six-yard rushing touchdown as his team pulled within 15-13 after Colton Trimble’s extra point with 4:49 remaining in the third quarter.
The Raiders could not complete the comeback, though.
Running back Cason Warner ran for a 47-yard touchdown on the second play of the ensuing drive. Cornersville’s missed extra point left the RHS deficit at only one possession, 21-13.
The Raiders punted, and Cornersville scored again with Calahan picking up his second rushing score of the night from one yard out. The Bulldogs led 28-13.
Edwards’ second interception of the night and a safety forced by the Bulldog defense kept Richland off the board and ensured a 30-13 victory for the visitors.
Edwards rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown on 18 attempts, while completing 8-of-17 passes for 79 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.
Running back Trey Walkington chipped in 76 yards of offense (46 rushing, 30 receiving) on 18 offensive touches.
This week’s Bank of Frankewing Ball Out Belt was awarded to Tyler Montero, while the Rusty Spur Pain Chain went to Kenton Bostater.
With the win, the Bulldogs are now only a win or an RHS loss away from clinching a playoff spot for the fifth-straight season.
The Raiders will need at least one more victory in region play and possibly two in order to clinch a playoff spot of their own.
RHS will travel to Moore County Friday in a battle between Raiders. Moore County has been arguably the surprise of the region, just one win away from clinching the second seed and opening the season 7-1.
The Raiders will then host Huntland Oct. 30 in the season finale in a game that will most likely decide the postseason fate of both clubs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.