The Raiders soccer team nearly completed a thrilling comeback in the final minutes, but a 78th minute breakaway goal by RePublic sent the Timberwolves to the region championship, 3-2, May 16.

RHS controlled possession in the first half and opened the scoring with a ninth minute goal by Daniel Hewitt in which the senior striker received a perfect pass from Knox Ellis. Hewitt then executed a spin move before rifling a shot into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead.

