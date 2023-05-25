The Raiders soccer team nearly completed a thrilling comeback in the final minutes, but a 78th minute breakaway goal by RePublic sent the Timberwolves to the region championship, 3-2, May 16.
RHS controlled possession in the first half and opened the scoring with a ninth minute goal by Daniel Hewitt in which the senior striker received a perfect pass from Knox Ellis. Hewitt then executed a spin move before rifling a shot into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead.
RePublic tied it up 1-1 just before the half, and took a 2-1 advantage early in the second stanza. What the Timberwolves lacked in possession, they made up for with well-timed runs and crisp passing.
In desperate need of an equalizer, Hewitt played a perfect corner into the box that found Jonas Oessell to tie the match with five minutes remaining. However, just moments later a breakaway goal gave RePublic the 3-2 win in the region opener.
RHS freshman keeper A.J. Bates recorded eight saves in goal just one game after tallying 11 in the district championship.
Richland advanced to regions for the third-straight year as the program continues to trend upwards including a sectionals appearance last season.
