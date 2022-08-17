Even though Giles County and Lawrence County will not meet on the gridiron this season, a rivalry trophy was up for grabs last weekend when members of Hillcrest Country Club took on members of Lawrenceburg Golf and Country Club in a team competition dubbed the “Battle of 64.”

Home course advantage played in Lawrenceburg’s favor this year, as the home squad edged out Hillcrest for a 13-10 victory to hoist the Cowbell Cup this year.

Members of this year’s Hillcrest Country Club “Cowbell Cup” squad include Cole Derryberry, Zach Bailey, co-captain Matt Anderson, Brian Johnson, captain Ashton Hopper, Joey Tucker, Ryan Case, Blayze Parsons, Ivan McCullough, Walker Gordon, Chad Haney and captain Jamie Whitworth. Team Hillcrest fell to Team Lawrenceburg 13-10 in the two-day competition, held at Lawrenceburg Golf and Country Club last weekend.   Submitted

