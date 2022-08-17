Even though Giles County and Lawrence County will not meet on the gridiron this season, a rivalry trophy was up for grabs last weekend when members of Hillcrest Country Club took on members of Lawrenceburg Golf and Country Club in a team competition dubbed the “Battle of 64.”
Home course advantage played in Lawrenceburg’s favor this year, as the home squad edged out Hillcrest for a 13-10 victory to hoist the Cowbell Cup this year.
Played in a Ryder Cup-style format, the teams met early on Saturday morning for team play, with four-ball and alternating shot formats being contested.
The four-ball format ended with both teams nabbing three points each, with five matches in the afternoon still to follow. Alternate shot also ended all square, with both team winning two matches apiece and halving another.
Sitting at 5.5 points each, the teams reconvened on Sunday morning for solo competition.
Despite a quality effort from Hillcrest, Lawrenceburg defended its home turf with a total of 7.5 points to 4.5 for Hillcrest, giving Lawrenceburg the three-point win.
“This was a really fun event between two really solid golf teams,” Hillcrest captain and club vice president Jamie Whitworth said. “It went about as good as well as we could have hoped for on day one. We felt like we had them kind of on the ropes going into Sunday. We had some really nice pairings that we felt good about. But give those guys credit. They made the big shots on Sunday to pick up the win.”
With a gentlemanly nod to the football rivalry, which has not been played since 2018, members for both teams affectionately referred to the trophy as the “Cowbell Cup.”
Cole Derryberry, Zach Bailey, co-captain Matt Anderson, Brian Johnson, captain Ashton Hopper, Joey Tucker, Ryan Case, Blayze Parsons, Ivan McCullough, Walker Gordon, Chad Haney and Whitworth comprised Hillcrest’s roster this season.
“We would love to put this same team together next year and see how it could shake out on our home course,” Whitworth said. “But with qualifying you never know. We were just really glad that we had a Ryder Cup-style event with our neighbors in Lawrenceburg. They have a really solid course and great group of guys. It was a really fun competition and something we would like to see continue well into the future. Maybe even down the road some our children can go out and compete for this trophy.”
