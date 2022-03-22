The Giles County Softball team is hoping a blend of returning experience and youthful talent will be enough to carry the squad to success in a new-look District 10-AA this season.
The Lady Bobcats roster features just three seniors, but boasts a strong sophomore class that could find its stride as the season progresses, according to third-year head coach Morgan May.
“I like the makeup of our team as we head into this new year,” May said. “We are going to rely on some of those seniors and upperclassmen for leadership, but you are going to see some sophomores and even freshman in the lineup. If those veterans can kind of build up the younger kids, I really think we could have something special by season’s end.”
Melia Roberts, Kylie Hendricks and Alley Fletcher all return as senior leaders, with Roberts and Fletcher serving as utility players and Hendricks splitting time between pitcher and first base.
Sophomores Gracie Pickett, Hope Murphy and Marie Bodily all could potentially see time in the pitcher’s circle for the Lady Bobcats, with no true ace having yet emerged on the roster.
“Our staff will be a committee-type approach this year,” May said. “But that also means we have some options based on our opponent and based on the lineup we want to run. Those younger pitchers have some talent and strong arms, we just need to continue to get them some varsity experience.”
In terms of batting order, May said that the Lady Bobcats also feature quite a bevy of options, with speed at the top and bottom of the lineup and numerous power options in the middle.
In addition to Bodily, Fletcher and Murphy, other contributors could include: Maddie White, Abbie White, Mia Calahan and Morgen Sharp.
“I like the diversity we have in the lineup,” May said. “We are going to hopefully score a lot of scrappy runs this year. Some of our production may not be the most conventional, but I like the options we have. Everyone in the lineup is capable of helping produce the runs we are going to need to win ballgames.”
With district realignment finally reaching into the spring sports calendar, Giles County is faced with several new foes on the 10-AA calendar, including defending Class A champion Summertown.
In addition to Summertown, Loretto also joins the 10-AA fold, having also made the Class A state tournament last year.
Mt. Pleasant and Lewis County round out the rest of the 10-AA docket.
“Any time you add teams like Summertown and Loretto to your district, that’s a big deal,” May said. “Every other sport on our campus has had to deal with it, and we are no different. The goal is for our ladies to go out there and compete and to strive to get better each and every single day. If we can do that, everything else has a way of taking care of itself.”
