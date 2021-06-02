T-Ball
Big Boy Barber Shop vs. Haney Realty
For Haney Realty players who hit singles were Ada Doggett, Juliana Childress, Brinley Tucker, Ellison Southerland, Aurora Morgan, Arieya Howard, Brantley Rosson, Kenzy Southerland, Lacey Pickett, Ava Jimenez and Hadleigh Pope.
For Big Boy Barber Shop players who hit singles were Abigail Scott, Adleigh Mankins, Lillie Busby, Neri Garrett, Hannah Rose (2), Lorelei Woodside (2) and Vannia Martin (2).
Lane Roofing vs. Big Boy Barber Shop
For Big Boy Barber Shop:
Jaida Garrett hit two doubles.
Neri Garrett, Lorelei Woodside and Vannia Martin each hit two singles. Abigail Scott, Adleigh Mankins, Lillie Busby and Hannah Rose.
For Lane Roofing:
Molly Handshug hit two singles. Presley Harville, Amelid Patterson, Harper Butler, Lee Ann Beeles, Natalie Wall and Elaina Turner each hit singles.
Haney Realty vs. Butchers Drafting
For Butchers Drafting:
Avaiyah Reed hit a double and a single.
Paxton Pope, Jacy Ballentine, Alivia Williams, Milli Jones and Baylor Marting each hit two singles.
Serefina Solomon, Averianna Moore and Mia Jones each hit singles.
For Haney Realty:
Ava Jimenez, Kenny Southerland, Lacey Pickett, Brantley, Arieya Howard, Aurora Morgan and Ellyson Southerland each hit two singles.
Juliana Childress hit a single.
Lane Roofing vs. Butchers Drafting
For Butcher Drafting players who hit singles were Temperance Ryder, Elaina Turner (2), Lee Ann Beeles (2), Harper Butler, Natalie Wall, Molly Hanshug, Amelia Patterson (2), Emmy Johnson and Ruthie Johnson.
For Lane Roofing players who hit singles were Serafina Solomon, Aviayah Reed, Jacy Ballentine, Jones (2), Averianna Moore (2), Paxton Pope, Alivia Williams (2) and Karmyn Kimbrough (2).
Lane Roofing vs. Butcher Drafting
For Lane:
Temperance Ryder, Elaina Turner, Lee Ann Beeles, Natalie Wall and Amelia Patterson each hit a single.
For Butcher:
Serafina Solmon and Averyianna Moore hit two singles. Aviayah Reed, Emilia Jones, Jacy Ballentine and Mia Jones each hit singles.
Haney Realty vs. Lane Roofing
For Lane:
Elaina Turner, Ruthie Johnson and Temperance Ryder each hit two singles. Natalie Wall, Lee Ann Beeles, Harper Butler, Presley Harville and Amelia Patterson each hit a single.
For Haney:
Ada Doggett, Juliana Childress, Aurora Morgan, Aneya, Brantley Rosson and Lacey Pickett each hit two singles. Brinley Tucker, Ellyson Southerland, Ava Jimenez and Kenny Southerland each hit a single.
Minor
FNB 9
Hamby Land Management 2
First National jumped out to a 7-0 lead early and held on for the win.
Jessica Harris was the pitcher and Mackenzie Maggard the catcher for First National Bank.
Emoree Jones was the pitcher and Hadley Hamby the catcher for Hamby.
For FNB:
Jersey Mae Henderson hit a triple and two singles.
Ana Shirey hit three singles, Blakely Ramsey hit two singles, Alyrie Houston hit two singles, Abri Zibble, Holland Willoughby and Mary Butler each hit one single.
For HLM:
Hannah Doggett, Skylar Sakowicz, Katie Schmidt, Ella Jo Baker and Hadley Hamby each hit two singles.
Londyn Potter and Aubrey Strickland hit a single each.
GT Enterprises 11
FNB 4
GT Enterprises led 6-0 going into the fourth where First National outscored them 4-3. GT Enterprises added a run in the sixth and held on for the win.
Mackenzie Maggard was the pitcher and Maddie Broad the catcher for First National Bank.
Maddie Galloway pitched and Tennessee Rivers was the catcher for GT Enterprises
For GTE:
Galloway hit a homerun.
Harmony Garrett and Kinsleigh Kimbrough each hit a double and a single.
Daviany Tate, Presley Cardin, Temperance Patton each hit two singles. Hadley Hastings, Rylie Watson, Teagan Turner and Kennessee Rivers each hit a single.
For FNB:
Ana Shirey, Blakely Ramsey and Maddie Broad each hit two singles. Jessica Harris and Karlee Grover each hit a single.
GT Enterprises 15
Hamby Land Management 4
GT Enterprise scored 13 runs in the first three innings. Hamby answered with four in the third. GTE added two runs in the fourth.
For GTE:
Harmony Garrett hit a homer and a single.
Maddie Galloway hit a triple and two doubles.
Presley Cardin and Kennessee Rivers each hit two doubles. Hadley Hastings hit a double and two singles.
Kinsleigh Kimbrough, Daviany Tate, Rylie Watson and Presleigh Hood each hit two singles.
Temperance Patton hit a single
For HLM:
Skylar Sakowicz hit two singles.
Londyn Potter, Ella Jo Baker, Aubrey Strickland, Amiracle Gentry and Hannah Doggett.
Little League
First Realty Group 12
FNB 4
First Realty Group scored nine runs in the first two innings while First National made a four run rally in the third.
Josylan Tate and Caroline Jackson combined to pitch for First Realty. Miley Rathe pitched for First National.
For First National Bank Avia Henson, Rathe, Rachel Hunter and Kendriyah Rivers each hit singles.
For First Realty Group Tate hit a homer and a double. Pasleigh Pigg hit a double and single and Makenzie Jerrell hit a single.
FNB 17
C&C Printing 5
First National led 9-4 after two innings and tacked on eight more runs in the third and fourth.
Miley Rathe was the winning pitcher for First National. Kailynne Hawkins pitched for C&C Printing.
For FNB:
Rathe hit a triple.
Kendriah Rivers hit a double and a single. Avia Henson hit a double.
Annebelle Kimbrough hit two singles. Elise Henson Carley Baker, Samaria Sizemore, Darcy Sutherland and Rachel Hunter each hit a single.
For C&C:
Cheyenne Wood hit a triple and Jamira Archie.
First Realty 15
C&C Printing 1
Josylan Tate was the winning pitcher for FRG. Kailynne Hawkins pitched for C&C.
For FRG:
Tate hit a homerun and two doubles. Paisleigh Pigg hit a homerun.
Saniya Tucker hit a double and single.
Caroline Jackson and Campbell Philpot each hit two singles. Cameron Jackson and Greyson Hill each hit a single.
