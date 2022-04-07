One of Pulaski’s longest-running trail runs has moved to the spring with the Campbellsville community’s 10th Annual Run the Rolling Hills race set for April 30.
Originally ran in the fall, the Saturday event features a variety of options for runners and walkers alike, with a kid-friendly route of one mile, a traditional 5K and the race’s signature five-mile loop.
The scenic trail displays the beautiful countryside of northwestern Giles County.
Proceeds will go to the Campbellsville Area Association which seeks to serve the Campbellsville area through various community events and projects.
Registration is $25 for the five mile, $20 for the 5K and $10 for the kids one mile, which is limited to ages 12 and under.
For more information on the event or to register, please visit www.runtherollinghills5k.wordpress.com. — Staff Reports
