The Campbellsville Area Association will host its 11th Annual Run the Rolling Hills Trail Race this Saturday, April 29, starting at 10601 Campbellsville Road.
The scenic 10K, 5K and 1-mile courses will be fun yet challenging as they wind through the rolling hills of Campbellsville.
Race day registration starts at 7:30 a.m. Kids’ 1-mile race starts at 8:30 a.m. The 10K/5K races begin at 9 a.m.
Registration is available until just prior to race time, but runners and walkers are encouraged to register online at bit.ly/RollingHillsRun2023.
