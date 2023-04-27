campbellsville-hill-logo web.jpg

The Campbellsville Area Association will host its 11th Annual Run the Rolling Hills Trail Race this Saturday, April 29, starting at 10601 Campbellsville Road.

The scenic 10K, 5K and 1-mile courses will be fun yet challenging as they wind through the rolling hills of Campbellsville.

Race day registration starts at 7:30 a.m. Kids’ 1-mile race starts at 8:30 a.m. The 10K/5K races begin at 9 a.m.

Registration is available until just prior to race time, but runners and walkers are encouraged to register online at bit.ly/RollingHillsRun2023.

