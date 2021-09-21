Giles County remained fourth in Class 3A in the latest edition of the Tennessee high school football Associated Press state rankings, the organization announced Monday afternoon.
The Bobcats (5-0) received 114 total points — 19 points behind fellow unbeaten Loudon.
Alcoa remained first in the poll for a fifth-straight week.
Tenth-ranked Waverly (3-1) was the lone squad in the Top 10 to drop a Week 5 contest, falling 36-34 to White House in a ballgame held at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
The Bobcats cruised to a 57-8 region victory versus Community last Friday. With the win, the Bobcats improved to 5-0 for the first time since 2012.
Due to COVID-19 complications within the program, Giles County announced Monday their Week 6 matchup versus Page (5-0) was canceled.
The Bobcats are set to return to action on Friday, Oct. 8 when they travel to Columbia.
Class 3A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Alcoa (15) 4-1 166 1
2. Covington (2) 5-0 153 2
3. Loudon 5-0 133 3
4. Giles County 5-0 114 4
5. East Nashville 4-1 91 5
6. Kingston 5-0 89 6
7. Dyersburg 5-0 62 9
8. Unicoi County 5-0 57 8
9. Fairview 4-2 28 10
10. Waverly 3-1 22 7
Others receiving votes: White House 20.
— Staff Reports
