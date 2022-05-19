Five members of the Giles County Baseball team celebrate with their 10-AA All-District plaques. (From left) Jake Cardin, Jack Harper, Clay Mitchell, Tucker Toone and Sawyer Phillips were all named All-District for their performances in the regular season. Cardin was also recognized as the District 10-AA Co-Player of the Year. Alex Lambert / Pulaski Citizen
