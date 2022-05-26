Pulaski’s Anointed Athletics hosted its annual student showcase May 7, highlighting the dance and tumbling talents of the many classes offered at the gym. This year’s showcase, titled “Dancing through the Decades,” included routines set to songs from 1900 through the 2020s, performed by students from the youngest mommy and me class all the way up to the elite high school cheer and tumbling students. Katie Whitfield / Pulaski Citizen
