Pulaski’s Anointed Athletics 9 under and 18 under competitive cheerleading squads, representing ages 6-18, have had a tremendous season, dominating the competitions they’ve attended and winning first place multiple times.

Already this season, the 9U squad won a fully-paid bid to the National Championships in Louisville, Ky. April 1, beating out every other squad in their division for the title.

This enormous honor was only given to four teams out of more than 40 that competed.

Most recently, both squads again came out on top in their level, with the 9U squad again beating out every team in their division — ALL of which were not only older than them, but on a higher level as well.

This secured both teams a spot at the National event to be held in Biloxi, Miss., April 29-30.

Due to this success, the squads are seeking local sponsors to help families cover the unexpected travel costs.   

