The Ardmore Tigers returned home last Friday, suffering a 42-0 region loss versus East Limestone. The loss dropped the Tigers to 5-2 on the season, and 2-2 in region play. The Tigers will need to win at least one of their remaining two region ballgames to qualify for the Class 5A playoffs. Barbara Harmon / Pulaski Citizen
