Quarterback Alex King scrambles to his right in last Friday's road defeat.   Photo courtesy of Danielle Hargrove

The Ardmore Tigers suffered a 48-0 loss at West Morgan last Friday in their second game of the year.

Noah Stafford digs for yardage in the first half of last Friday's contest.   Photos courtesy of Danielle Hargrove

Ardmore (0-2) hosts Brewer (1-1) at Cooper Field this Friday.

Peyton Hargove hauls in a sideline grab in last Friday's showdown at West Morgan.   Photo courtesy Danielle Hargove

