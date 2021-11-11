Ardmore saw its 2021 season come to an end in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs last Friday in a 52-6 defeat at Alexandria at Lou Scales Stadium.
The Tigers (7-4) never found their stride in the loss to the Cubs (11-0), falling behind 14-0 just five minutes into the first quarter.
The Cubs offense began to assert itself even further in the second quarter, scoring 24 points and racking up a 38-0 lead at halftime.
The second half saw the home team continue to press its advantage, scoring two more touchdowns and building a 52-0 lead deep into the fourth quarter.
Senior quarterback and running back Brody Dunn scored the lone touchdown of the night for the Tigers, plunging in from two yards out midway through the fourth and final frame.
The 7-4 season marks the best in the last 15 years for the Tigers, who made the playoffs for just the sixth time in school history. The seven wins were the most since the Tigers won eight in 2006.
—Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.