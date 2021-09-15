Ardmore fell behind early, but mounted a fourth-straight rally to knock off rival Lawrence County, 27-7, last Friday.
The win lifted the Tigers (4-0, 2-0 Region 8-AAAAA) to their best start in nearly a decade, with the 2013 squad also starting the season with four straight victories.
Ardmore found itself behind after an early interception led to a Lawrence County touchdown in the first quarter.
But, for a fourth-straight week, the Tigers rallied, scoring 27 unanswered points to put the game away.
Senior playmaker Brody Dunn scored both of his touchdowns in the fourth quarter, sealing the win for the Tigers.
The win marked the first for the Tigers versus the Red Devils in their last six tries. The Tigers had suffered five-straight losses in the rivalry, with the last win coming in 2009.
The victory also pushed the Tigers to 2-0 in the region standings and tied for first alongside Russellville and East Limestone.
Ardmore is off this coming Friday, but returns to action on Sept. 24 versus Clements in a non-region contest.
