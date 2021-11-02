A week after clinching its first playoff berth since 2013, Ardmore ended its regular-season on a high note last Friday, defeating nearby West Limestone, 7-3, in a defensive slugfest at Cooper Field.
The Tigers (7-3) notched their seventh win of the season — the most since winning eight back in 2006.
Senior H-back-turned-quarterback Brody Dunn had the lone score of the night, but it came on the defensive side of the ball. Dunn jumped in front of a West Limestone pass in the third quarter, snagged the interception, and rumbled into the endzone for the game’s only touchdown.
Ahead 7-3, the Tigers relied on their defense for a few key stops to eventually turn back the visiting Wildcats (5-5).
Ardmore now turns its attention to the playoffs, qualifying for just the sixth time in school history and the first since making the postseason in 2013.
The Tigers will face Alexandria (10-0), who rattled off an undefeated regular season en route to the Region 6 5-A title.
The meeting will be the first in school history between the two squads.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Lou Scales Stadium in Alexandria, Ala.
—Staff Reports
