Ardmore suffers its third-straight defeat last Friday, falling 35-20 to visiting Lee-Huntsville. The loss puts the Tigers (5-3) in a must-win situation this Friday versus Mae Jemison, with the winner making the playoffs as the fourth seed in Region 8 5-A.  Barbara Harmon / Pulaski Citizen

