Ardmore suffers its third-straight defeat last Friday, falling 35-20 to visiting Lee-Huntsville. The loss puts the Tigers (5-3) in a must-win situation this Friday versus Mae Jemison, with the winner making the playoffs as the fourth seed in Region 8 5-A. Barbara Harmon / Pulaski Citizen
Latest
- Commission Number Remains 21
- Wanted Man Captured
- This Week's Citizen Spotlight Is Christina Harris
- Ardmore Suffers Third-Straight Defeat
- Raiders Stumble as Rockets Claim Region Crown
- Sheriff Announces $1 Million Reward in Murder Case
- Library Celebrates 80 Years
- Saturdays on the Square Serve Up Fun for All Ages
- Bobcats Stay Put in Latest AP Rankings
- COVID-19 Weekly Update — Oct. 18, 2021
-
Oct 20
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 21
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Press Conference Set Six Months After Murder
- Sheriff Announces $1 Million Reward in Murder Case
- Dress Code Policy Changes Clarified
- COVID-19 Weekly Update — Oct. 18, 2021
- Suspect Sought in Oct. 13 Incidents
- Sabrina Gail-Renee Bean
- Week 9 PREVIEW: Teams Jockey for Playoff Positioning
- LaCurtis S. Black
- Alice Danita Andrews
- Eugene Perry
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.